Morgan Wallen Nixed From SNL After After Singer Breaks COVID-19 Protocols, and More Quickies
Morgan Wallen Nixed From SNL After After Singer Breaks COVID-19 Protocols, and More Quickies

October 8, 2020
Morgan Wallen RAM JAM: Artists to Watch at the 2019 CMT Music Awards
Ed Rode/Getty Images for CMT

In today’s Quickies, Morgan Wallen, Saturday Night Live, Sister Act, The Masked Singer, Dwayne Johnson, Kristin Cavallari, and more!

This post will be updated throughout the day with more news, so check back!

Morgan Wallen will no longer be this week’s Saturday Night Live musical guest.

The rising country star posted an emotional Instagram video from a New York City hotel room, telling fans that he had received a call from the show informing him that he would no longer be able to play the Oct. 10 show because of COVID-19 protocols at SNL.

Wallen said, “I respect the show’s decision because I know I put them in jeopardy, and I take ownership for this. I’d like to apologize to SNL, to my fans, to my team for bringing me these opportunities, and I let them down.”

“And on a more personal note, I think I have some growing up to do,” he added. “I think I lost myself a little bit. I tried to find joy in the wrong places and, I don’t know, it’s left me with less joy, so I’m going to try to work on that. I’m going to take a step back from the spotlight for a little while and go work on myself. I wish I could have made country music and my fans proud this Saturday, but I respect the decision once again.” [Deadline]

X