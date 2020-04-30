Netflix’s ‘A Secret Love’ Is a Must Watch

VideoMoviesVideo

Get to ready to be moved while watching this amazing Netflix documentary. A Secret Love explores the partnership between two women who lived, in public and to kin, as dear friends for six decades.

Terry Donahue and Pat Henschel came together in a different world.

The women fell in love in 1947, when norms around living openly as a gay person in the United States were far from what they are today. Though essentially inseparable from the moment they met, Donahue and Henschel kept their true relationship a secret for more than six decades. To family and coworkers, they were simply good friends and roommates; others knew them as cousins who lived together.

The couple’s remarkable journey and their eventual decision to come out late in life is movingly captured in the upcoming documentary A Secret Love. Directed by Donahue’s great-nephew, Chris Bolan, the film is set to arrive on Netflix on April 29 as part of a slate of projects coming to the streaming service from the writer and producer Ryan Murphy.

