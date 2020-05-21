As another month approaches and we continue to stay home amid the coronavirus pandemic, Netflix continues to provide fresh new content.
New original films and TV shows, classic movies, anime and family fare are all headed to the streaming giant in June. Here are some highlights before we get to the Big List.
We have Da 5 Bloods, Spike Lee’s new film about Vietnam veterans, and Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga, a new comedy starring Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams, and the fifth season of Queer Eye. Catalog titles include Lee’s Inside Man, The Silence of the Lambs, Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story, and E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial.
Without further adieu, here is everything coming to Netflix in June 2020
TBA
It’s Okay to Not Be Okay (Netflix Original)
One Take (Netflix Film)
June 1
Act of Valor
All Dogs Go to Heaven
Bad News Bears
Cape Fear
Casper
Cardcaptor Sakura: Clow Card
Cardcaptor Sakura: Sakura Card
Clueless
Cocomelon Season 1
E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial
The Healer
Inside Man
Lust, Caution
Observe and Report
Priest
The Silence of the Lambs
Starship Troopers
The Boy
The Car (1977)
The Disaster Artist
The Help
The Lake House
The Queen
Twister
V for Vendetta
Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story
West Side Story
You Don’t Mess with the Zohan
Zodiac
June 2
Alone Season 6
Fuller House Season 5, Part 2 (Netflix Original)
True: Rainbow Rescue (Netflix Family)
June 3
Killing Gunther
Lady Bird
Spelling the Dream (Netflix Documentary)
June 4
Baki: The Great Raiti Tournament Saga (Netflix Anime)
Can You Hear Me / M’entends-tu? (Netflix Original)
June 5
13 Reasons Why Season 4 (Netflix Original)
Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai (Netflix Film)
Hannibal Seasons 1-3
The Last Days of American Crime (Netflix Film)
Queer Eye Season 5 (Netflix Original)
June 6
Queen of the South Season 4
June 7
Patriot Act With Hasan Minhaj Volume 6
June 8
Before I Fall
June 10
Curon (Netflix Series)
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow Season 5
Lenox Hill (Netflix Documentary)
Middle Men
My Mister Season 1
Reality Z (Netflix Original)
June 11
Pose Season 2
June 12
Da 5 Bloods (Netflix Film)
Dating Around Season 2 (Netflix Original)
F Is for Family Season 4 (Netflix Original)
Jo Koy: In His Elements (Netflix Comedy Special)
Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts Season 2 (Netflix Family)
One Piece: Alabasta
One Piece: East Blue
One Piece: Enter Chopper and the Winter Island
One Piece: Entering into the Grand Line
Pokemon Journeys: The Series (Netflix Family)
The Search (Netflix Original)
The Woods (Netflix Original)
June 13
Alexa & Katie Part 4 (Netflix Family)
How to Get Away With Murder Season 6
Milea
June 14
Marcella Season 3 (Netflix Original)
June 15
Underdogs
June 16
Baby Mama
Charlie St. Cloud
The Darkness
Frost/Nixon
June 17
An Evening with Beverly Luff Linn
Mr. Iglesias Part 2 (Netflix Original)
June 18
A Whisker Away (Netflix Anime)
The Order Season 2 (Netflix Original)
June 19
Babies Part 2 (Netflix Documntary)
Father Soldier Son (Netflix Documentary)
Feel the Beat (Netflix Film)
Floor Is Lava (Netflix Original)
Lost Bullet (Netflix Film)
Girls from Ipanema Season 2 (Netflix Original)
One-Way to Tomorrow (Netflix Film)
The Politician Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Rhyme Time Town (Netflix Family)
Wasp Network (Netflix Film)
June 21
Goldie
June 22
Dark Skies
June 23
Eric Andre: Legalize Everything (Netflix Comedy Special)
June 24
Athlete A (Netflix Documentary)
Crazy Delicious (Netflix Original)
Nobody Knows I’m Here / Nadie sabe que estoy aqui (Netflix Film)
June 26
Amar y vivir (Netflix Original)
Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga (Netflix Film)
Home Game (Netflix Documentary)
Straight Up
June 29
Bratz: The Movie
June 30
Adu (Netflix Film)
BNA (Netflix Anime)
George Lopez: We’ll Do It For Half (Netflix Comedy Special)
Here is everything that is leaving Netflix in June
21 (6/29)
A Perfect Man (6/4)
Avengers: Infinity War (6/24)
Blow (6/30)
Brooklyn’s Finest (6/30)
Center Stage (6/30)
Chasing Amy (6/30)
Cheers: Season 1-11 (6/30)
Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (6/30)
Chloe (6/30)
Click (6/30)
Cloverfield (6/30)
Cutie and the Boxer (6/13)
Dragonheart (6/12)
Dragonheart 3: The Sorcerer (6/12)
Dragonheart: A New Beginning (6/12)
Dragonheart: Battle for the Heartfire (6/12)
Elizabeth (6/30)
Elizabeth: The Golden Age (6/30)
Equilibrium (6/7)
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (6/30)
From Paris with Love (6/7)
Ghost Rider (6/30)
God’s Not Dead: A Light in Darkness (6/3)
Happyish: Season 1 (6/30)
Here Alone (6/30)
Inception (6/30)
Instructions Not Included (6/30)
Jeopardy!: Celebrate Alex Collection (6/27)
Jeopardy!: Cindy Stowell Collection (6/27)
Jeopardy!: Seth Wilson Collection (6/27)
Jonathan Strange & Mr Norrell: Series 1 (6/11)
Julie & Julia (6/30)
Kate & Leopold (6/30)
Kiss the Girls (6/30)
Limitless: Season 1 (6/30)
Little Monsters (6/30)
Mad Men: Season 1-7 (6/9)
Mansfield Park (6/30)
Minority Report (6/30)
Patriot Games (6/30)
Philadelphia (6/30)
Race to Witch Mountain (6/30)
Scary Movie (6/30)
Sliver (6/30)
Standoff (6/10)
Stuart Little 2 (6/30)
Tarzan (6/22)
Tarzan 2 (6/22)
The Amityville Horror (6/30)
The Andy Griffith Show: Season 1-8 (6/30)
The Boy in the Striped Pajamas (6/30)
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (6/30)
The Day My Butt Went Psycho!: Season 1-2 (6/29)
The Duchess (6/30)
The Invention of Lying (6/30)
The King’s Speech (6/1)
The Last Samurai (6/30)
The Mask of Zorro (6/30)
The Matrix (6/30)
The Matrix Reloaded (6/30)
The Matrix Revolutions (6/30)
The Polar Express (6/30)
The Ring (6/30)
The Stanford Prison Experiment (6/16)
Tremors (6/30)
Tremors 2: Aftershocks (6/30)
Tremors 3: Back to Perfection (6/30)
Tremors 4: The Legend Begins (6/30)
Tremors 5: Bloodline (6/30)
What Lies Beneath (6/30)
Yes Man (6/30)
