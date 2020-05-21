As another month approaches and we continue to stay home amid the coronavirus pandemic, Netflix continues to provide fresh new content.

New original films and TV shows, classic movies, anime and family fare are all headed to the streaming giant in June. Here are some highlights before we get to the Big List.

We have Da 5 Bloods, Spike Lee’s new film about Vietnam veterans, and Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga, a new comedy starring Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams, and the fifth season of Queer Eye. Catalog titles include Lee’s Inside Man, The Silence of the Lambs, Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story, and E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial.

Without further adieu, here is everything coming to Netflix in June 2020

TBA

It’s Okay to Not Be Okay (Netflix Original)

One Take (Netflix Film)

June 1

Act of Valor

All Dogs Go to Heaven

Bad News Bears

Cape Fear

Casper

Cardcaptor Sakura: Clow Card

Cardcaptor Sakura: Sakura Card

Clueless

Cocomelon Season 1

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial

The Healer

Inside Man

Lust, Caution

Observe and Report

Priest

The Silence of the Lambs

Starship Troopers

The Boy

The Car (1977)

The Disaster Artist

The Help

The Lake House

The Queen

Twister

V for Vendetta

Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story

West Side Story

You Don’t Mess with the Zohan

Zodiac

June 2

Alone Season 6

Fuller House Season 5, Part 2 (Netflix Original)

True: Rainbow Rescue (Netflix Family)

June 3

Killing Gunther

Lady Bird

Spelling the Dream (Netflix Documentary)

June 4

Baki: The Great Raiti Tournament Saga (Netflix Anime)

Can You Hear Me / M’entends-tu? (Netflix Original)

June 5

13 Reasons Why Season 4 (Netflix Original)

Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai (Netflix Film)

Hannibal Seasons 1-3

The Last Days of American Crime (Netflix Film)

Queer Eye Season 5 (Netflix Original)

June 6

Queen of the South Season 4

June 7

Patriot Act With Hasan Minhaj Volume 6

June 8

Before I Fall

June 10

Curon (Netflix Series)

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow Season 5

Lenox Hill (Netflix Documentary)

Middle Men

My Mister Season 1

Reality Z (Netflix Original)

June 11

Pose Season 2

June 12

Da 5 Bloods (Netflix Film)

Dating Around Season 2 (Netflix Original)

F Is for Family Season 4 (Netflix Original)

Jo Koy: In His Elements (Netflix Comedy Special)

Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts Season 2 (Netflix Family)

One Piece: Alabasta

One Piece: East Blue

One Piece: Enter Chopper and the Winter Island

One Piece: Entering into the Grand Line

Pokemon Journeys: The Series (Netflix Family)

The Search (Netflix Original)

The Woods (Netflix Original)

June 13

Alexa & Katie Part 4 (Netflix Family)

How to Get Away With Murder Season 6

Milea

June 14

Marcella Season 3 (Netflix Original)

June 15

Underdogs

June 16

Baby Mama

Charlie St. Cloud

The Darkness

Frost/Nixon

June 17

An Evening with Beverly Luff Linn

Mr. Iglesias Part 2 (Netflix Original)

June 18

A Whisker Away (Netflix Anime)

The Order Season 2 (Netflix Original)

June 19

Babies Part 2 (Netflix Documntary)

Father Soldier Son (Netflix Documentary)

Feel the Beat (Netflix Film)

Floor Is Lava (Netflix Original)

Lost Bullet (Netflix Film)

Girls from Ipanema Season 2 (Netflix Original)

One-Way to Tomorrow (Netflix Film)

The Politician Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Rhyme Time Town (Netflix Family)

Wasp Network (Netflix Film)

June 21

Goldie

June 22

Dark Skies

June 23

Eric Andre: Legalize Everything (Netflix Comedy Special)

June 24

Athlete A (Netflix Documentary)

Crazy Delicious (Netflix Original)

Nobody Knows I’m Here / Nadie sabe que estoy aqui (Netflix Film)

June 26

Amar y vivir (Netflix Original)

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga (Netflix Film)

Home Game (Netflix Documentary)

Straight Up

June 29

Bratz: The Movie

June 30

Adu (Netflix Film)

BNA (Netflix Anime)

George Lopez: We’ll Do It For Half (Netflix Comedy Special)

Here is everything that is leaving Netflix in June

21 (6/29)

A Perfect Man (6/4)

Avengers: Infinity War (6/24)

Blow (6/30)

Brooklyn’s Finest (6/30)

Center Stage (6/30)

Chasing Amy (6/30)

Cheers: Season 1-11 (6/30)

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (6/30)

Chloe (6/30)

Click (6/30)

Cloverfield (6/30)

Cutie and the Boxer (6/13)

Dragonheart (6/12)

Dragonheart 3: The Sorcerer (6/12)

Dragonheart: A New Beginning (6/12)

Dragonheart: Battle for the Heartfire (6/12)

Elizabeth (6/30)

Elizabeth: The Golden Age (6/30)

Equilibrium (6/7)

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (6/30)

From Paris with Love (6/7)

Ghost Rider (6/30)

God’s Not Dead: A Light in Darkness (6/3)

Happyish: Season 1 (6/30)

Here Alone (6/30)

Inception (6/30)

Instructions Not Included (6/30)

Jeopardy!: Celebrate Alex Collection (6/27)

Jeopardy!: Cindy Stowell Collection (6/27)

Jeopardy!: Seth Wilson Collection (6/27)

Jonathan Strange & Mr Norrell: Series 1 (6/11)

Julie & Julia (6/30)

Kate & Leopold (6/30)

Kiss the Girls (6/30)

Limitless: Season 1 (6/30)

Little Monsters (6/30)

Mad Men: Season 1-7 (6/9)

Mansfield Park (6/30)

Minority Report (6/30)

Patriot Games (6/30)

Philadelphia (6/30)

Race to Witch Mountain (6/30)

Scary Movie (6/30)

Sliver (6/30)

Standoff (6/10)

Stuart Little 2 (6/30)

Tarzan (6/22)

Tarzan 2 (6/22)

The Amityville Horror (6/30)

The Andy Griffith Show: Season 1-8 (6/30)

The Boy in the Striped Pajamas (6/30)

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (6/30)

The Day My Butt Went Psycho!: Season 1-2 (6/29)

The Duchess (6/30)

The Invention of Lying (6/30)

The King’s Speech (6/1)

The Last Samurai (6/30)

The Mask of Zorro (6/30)

The Matrix (6/30)

The Matrix Reloaded (6/30)

The Matrix Revolutions (6/30)

The Polar Express (6/30)

The Ring (6/30)

The Stanford Prison Experiment (6/16)

Tremors (6/30)

Tremors 2: Aftershocks (6/30)

Tremors 3: Back to Perfection (6/30)

Tremors 4: The Legend Begins (6/30)

Tremors 5: Bloodline (6/30)

What Lies Beneath (6/30)

Yes Man (6/30)

NETFLIX AND CHILL

Loading Videos...

THE LATEST

FROM OUR PARTNERS