Nicholas Hoult Is Tired of Getting Nude

Getting naked for work is getting very tiring for actor Nicholas Hoult.
On the set of True History of the Kelly Gang, the actor had an uncomfortable encounter with a Shetland pony, which was only made worse when he was told the animal had never been inside and even its handler didn’t know how it would react.
In a new interview with GQ Hype magazine, Hoult said, “I guess this character is a very relaxed sexual predator or whatever, but it’s never comfortable being naked on set, around 15, 30 or 100 people that you don’t know.”
“In my mind, I’m like, ‘This pony just got lured in here with a carrot. I’m sitting here naked. It’s looking at me like I’m a tasty snack.’ I froze…”
“I’d like to stop having to get naked at work.”
For Nicholas’ role in The Great, which features Elle Fanning, the producers hired an intimacy coordinator and he praised bringing in the advisor because it makes for a much more “comfortable” experience on set.
Hoult said: “We had a few intimacy co-ordinators who would come along and help out with that, which is a great thing. This is the first job I’ve had that on and it’s a very positive change in the industry. It’s almost like having a stunt co-ordinator.
READ MORE: Check Out the Latest Nicholas Hoult News
“They make sure everyone is comfortable in terms of what’s happening and agreements of what can happen, but also choreograph it in a way that makes sense for the story and what it is you’re trying to tell.”
Back when Nicholas was just 17-years-old, and was featured on the UK series Skins, and said that experience was much more uncomfortable and “scary.”
He said: “At that time, you were a child to do a job, and had done for a long period of time at the moment, but it is also a strange position to be put.”
“It is not that there have been bad experiences, or other … is much more of a ‘Just do this as quickly as possible, so that you can feel good again and continue with the performance that I like.’ A lot of the acting is pretty terrifying.”
THE LATEST
- Nicholas Hoult Is Tired of Getting Nude
- Mamma Mia! 3 Could Happen With New Music from ABBA
- Bob the Drag Queen Talks ‘We’re Here’, Stand Up Comedy and Answers the Socialite Seven
- Justin Bieber Denies Sexual Assault Claim, Will Take Legal Action
- Male Model Monday: Danny Williams, Devin Goda, Chase Mattson & More
- Meet Instagram Hottie Ty French
FROM OUR PARTNERS
★ Singer Leona Lewis shares her story of racism in the UK. [OMG BLOG]
★ Meet 90-year-old Kenneth Felts who just came out. Welcome to the family, Kenneth! [Towleroad]
★ The Weekend is selling his Hidden Hills mansion and it features an absolutely killer wine cellar. [Evil Beet Gossip]
★ Eurovision star Dan Stevens on playing a Russian contestant with a big secret. [Kenneth in the 212]
★ How has Arnold Schwarzenegger spent his time during the pandemic? [Go Fug Yourself]
★ Taylor Swift wants Juneteenth to be a national holiday and she gave her staff the day off. [Celebitchy]
★ Matt Gaetz trots out his surprise son Nestor on Tucker Carlson‘s show. [Boy Culture]