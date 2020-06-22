Socialite Life
Nicholas Hoult Is Tired of Getting Nude
Nicholas Hoult Is Tired of Getting Nude

by
June 22, 2020
Nicholas Hoult Giffoni Film Fest 2016 - Self Assignment, July 2016
Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

Getting naked for work is getting very tiring for actor Nicholas Hoult.

On the set of True History of the Kelly Gang, the actor had an uncomfortable encounter with a Shetland pony, which was only made worse when he was told the animal had never been inside and even its handler didn’t know how it would react.

In a new interview with GQ Hype magazine, Hoult said, “I guess this character is a very relaxed sexual predator or whatever, but it’s never comfortable being naked on set, around 15, 30 or 100 people that you don’t know.”

Nicholas Hoult GQ Hype
Photo by Shane McCauley for GQ Hype

“In my mind, I’m like, ‘This pony just got lured in here with a carrot. I’m sitting here naked. It’s looking at me like I’m a tasty snack.’ I froze…”

“I’d like to stop having to get naked at work.”

For Nicholas’ role in The Great, which features Elle Fanning, the producers hired an intimacy coordinator and he praised bringing in the advisor because it makes for a much more “comfortable” experience on set.

Nicholas Hoult Portraits: 76th Venice Film Festival - Jaeger-LeCoultre Collection
Actor Nicholas Hoult poses for a portrait wearing a Jaeger-LeCoultre watch during the 76th Venice Film Festival at Palazzo del Cinema on August 28, 2019 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images for Jaeger-LeCoultre)

Hoult said: “We had a few intimacy co-ordinators who would come along and help out with that, which is a great thing. This is the first job I’ve had that on and it’s a very positive change in the industry. It’s almost like having a stunt co-ordinator.

“They make sure everyone is comfortable in terms of what’s happening and agreements of what can happen, but also choreograph it in a way that makes sense for the story and what it is you’re trying to tell.”

Nicholas Hoult "Equals" Premiere - 2016 Tribeca Film Festival
Nicholas Hoult at John Zuccotti Theater at BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center on April 18, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Getty Images)

Back when Nicholas was just 17-years-old, and was featured on the UK series Skins, and said that experience was much more uncomfortable and “scary.”

He said: “At that time, you were a child to do a job, and had done for a long period of time at the moment, but it is also a strange position to be put.”

Nicholas Hoult Giffoni Film Festival 2016 - Day 8
Nicholas Hoult on July 22, 2016 in Giffoni Valle Piana, Italy. (Photo by Getty Images)

“It is not that there have been bad experiences, or other … is much more of a ‘Just do this as quickly as possible, so that you can feel good again and continue with the performance that I like.’ A lot of the acting is pretty terrifying.”

