Nick Lachey, Jaymes Vaughan, Lil Nas X, and More Insta Snaps
Nick Lachey, Jaymes Vaughan, Lil Nas X, and More Insta Snaps

October 18, 2020
In appreciation of the easy on the eye male celebrity, we bring you Insta Snaps featuring your favorite male celebrities and their Instagram photos or videos.

Nick Lachey throws it back, Jaymes Vaughan is being nice to the animals, Lil Nas X gets cheeky, and more!

Yes, we know that these men or much more than just eye candy, but allow us to be a little superficial for the moment, especially since some of these pics are definitely thirst traps.

Sam Heughan

Jaymes Vaughan

Henry Cavill

Matt Bomer

Mehcad Brooks

Nico Tortorella

Zayn

ʙᴇᴛᴛᴇʀ

Ed Westwick

Peace out Summertime

Jake Bain

Feelin’ good, like I should✨

Cristiano Ronaldo

Luke Evans

We are off for a swim!! @theranchbyronbay

Carter Jenkins

Joe Jonas

Ricky Martin

Jesus Luz

Nick Lachey

Tom Daley

Jacob Artist

bday boy🥳

Lil Nas X

looking for attention

