Socialite Life
Now Reading
WTF: Nigella Lawson’s pronunciation of microwave is something to behold
Socialite Life

Socialite Life Newsletter Subscribe

Socialite Life

WTF: Nigella Lawson’s pronunciation of microwave is something to behold

by
December 9, 2020
Nigella Lawson microwave

Ah. Um. WTF?

Nigella Lawson is a British food writer and television show host. She has an immense fan following of 2.5 million across social media, and her posts and recipes are loved by all.

Recently, she had shared love for the humble comfort food Dal Chaval on her Instagram handle, much to the delight of Indian foodies.

Lawson has found herself in the news for the truly bizarre way that she pronounced the word “microwave” in a video clip that has surfaced online.

Mee-crow-waah-ve? What has Nigella been drinking?

See Also
'Certified Young Person' Paul Rudd
‘Certified Young Person’ Paul Rudd Would Like Millennials to Wear Face Masks

FROM OUR PARTNERS

See Original | Powered by elink

THE LATEST ON SOCIALITE LIFE

WTF: Nigella Lawson’s pronunciation of microwave is something to behold

David Beckham, Sam Asghari, Nicholas Hoult, and more Insta Snaps

Taylor Swift proves she is indeed a cat lady with an adorable 2020 Christmas card

The 2020 Drag Fan Holiday Gift Guide

Joe Exotic seeks help from Kim Kardashian for a presidential pardon from Trump

LOL: Little girl shocks dad with naughty James Blunt lyric — WATCH

Sebastian Stan sums up 2020 perfectly in a new video

Tags
Socialite Life

Support Socialite Life when you shop on Amazon using this link or when you click any of our affiliate links. You won’t have to go to the store, and we’ll receive a little commission.

Copyright ©2020, MJP Content Labs, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Scroll To Top
X