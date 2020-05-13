No, Chef Mike, Chrissy Teigen Did Not Steal Your Banana Bread Recipe

When will people learn to just leave Chrissy Teigen alone?

On Tuesday (May 12, 2020), a Twitter user replied to Teigen and accused her of copying an unspecified recipe from someone else. “You can’t cook or not copy someone’s idea from their cookbook!” the user wrote.

“It’s copying even tho you changed one thing! Come up with your own shit! Ya fucking bum! Chef Mike saw your shit and might file a suit! I just saw you review and he called me! Stick with your [Filipino] shit.”

READ MORE: Alison Roman Officially Apologizes to Chrissy Teigen and Marie Kondo

Teigen replied: “No idea who chef mike is but he probably wouldn’t be happy to learn that you, a friend of his worthy of calling, is outing him about his impending lawsuit.”

No idea who chef mike is but he probably wouldn’t be happy to learn that you, a friend of his worthy of calling, is outing him about his impending lawsuit. — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 12, 2020

However, the Twitter user wasn’t finished, and told Teigen that she should “just use YOUR talents and not others,” or “at least credit the person or persons the idea came from.”

“And [Chef Mike] called me because his NY restaurant is closed and was reading the article about you and that sparked his rage,” they continued. “Yes, he cooked for your family too. I told him he should do a virtual restaurant show, to show the cooking to table and how things work.”

On Twitter, she asked the social media user to “please” tell her who this “chef mike is.”

Oh and he called me because his NY restaurant is closed and was reading the article about you and that sparked his rage. Yes, he cooked for your family too. I told him he should do a virtual restaurant show, to show the cooking to table and how things work. — D’ Amore69 (@buckwheat1939) May 12, 2020

“So I can speak to him?” she went on. “I have never stolen a recipe from anyone and I actively talk about the restaurants I love. imagine the ego to think someone is copying you when they haven’t heard of you?”

Mic drop.

