Nyle DiMarco, Brooks Laich, Shawn Mendes and More Insta Snaps
Nyle DiMarco, Brooks Laich, Shawn Mendes and More Insta Snaps

by
July 11, 2020
Nyle DiMarco
Photo via Nyle DiMarco/Instagram

In appreciation of the easy on the eye male celebrity, we bring you Insta Snaps featuring your favorite male celebrities and their Instagram photos or videos.

Nyle DiMarco enjoys some good bathroom lighting, Brooks Laich in action, Shawn Mendes is growing it out, and more!

Yes, we know that these men or much more than just eye candy, but allow us to be a little superficial for the moment, especially since some of these pics are definitely thirst traps.

Cristiano Ronaldo

View this post on Instagram

Recharge 🔋☀️😉💪🏼

A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on

Wils

Lachlan Buchanan

Boris Kodjoe

Nick Adams

View this post on Instagram

7/7/20 NYC @stonemgmt

A post shared by NICK ADAMS (@thenickadams) on

Brooks Laich

Hugh Jackman

Nyle DiMarco

Trevor Donovan

Brody Jenner

View this post on Instagram

Sunshine is the best medicine 🌞🌴

A post shared by Brody Jenner (@brodyjenner) on

Sean Mendes

View this post on Instagram

🖤

A post shared by Shawn Mendes (@shawnmendes) on

Tyson Beckford

