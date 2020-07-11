Nyle DiMarco, Brooks Laich, Shawn Mendes and More Insta Snaps

In appreciation of the easy on the eye male celebrity, we bring you Insta Snaps featuring your favorite male celebrities and their Instagram photos or videos.
Nyle DiMarco enjoys some good bathroom lighting, Brooks Laich in action, Shawn Mendes is growing it out, and more!
Yes, we know that these men or much more than just eye candy, but allow us to be a little superficial for the moment, especially since some of these pics are definitely thirst traps.
Cristiano Ronaldo
Wils
Lachlan Buchanan
Boris Kodjoe
Nick Adams
Brooks Laich
Hugh Jackman
Nyle DiMarco
Trevor Donovan
Brody Jenner
Sean Mendes
Tyson Beckford
