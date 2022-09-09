Olivia Wilde blasts idea she left Jason Sudeikis for Harry Styles

Published by

BANG Showbiz English

Olivia Wilde has blasted “complete horses*** idea” she left Jason Sudeikis for Harry Styles.

The ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ director split from her ex-fiance in 2020 before moving on to her new relationship with the One Direction actor, whom she cast in her new drama.

Speaking to Vanity Fair magazine, she said: “The complete horses*** idea that I left Jason for Harry is completely inaccurate. Our relationship was over long before I met Harry.

“Like any relationship that ends, it doesn’t end overnight. Unfortunately, Jason and I had a very bumpy road, and we officially dissolved the relationship towards the beginning of the pandemic.

“We were raising two kids during lockdown, so we co-parented through that time.

“Once it became clear that cohabitating was no longer beneficial for the children, it became the responsible thing to not, because we could be better parents as friends who live in different houses.”

The Hollywood star – who has Otis, eight, and Daisy, five, with Jason – also shrugged off the idea her bond with Styles alienated his co-star Florence Pugh on the set of ‘Don’t Worry Darling’.

She argued: “It is very rare that people assume the best from women in power. I think they don’t often give us the benefit of the doubt.

“Florence did the job I hired her to do, and she did it exquisitely.

“It is ironic that now, with my second film–which is again about the incredible power of women, what we’re capable of when we unite, and how easy it is to strip a woman of power by using other women to judge and shame them–we’re talking about this.”

While Florence hasn’t done much to promote or even talk about the film, Olivia suggested this is down her to leading lady’s busy schedule.

She added: “Florence is one of the most in-demand actresses in the universe. She’s on set on Dune. I gather that some people expect for her to be engaging more on social media.

“I didn’t hire her to post. I hired her to act. She fulfilled every single expectation I had of her. That’s all that matters to me.”

Read ‘Olivia Wilde on Don’t Worry Darling, Baseless Rumors — And Everything Else,’ by Julie Miller in Vanity Fair’s October issue, and on VanityFair.com.