Olivia Wilde publicly backed by more than 40 crew members over ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ controversy

Olivia Wilde is being publicly supported by more than 40 crew members and studio executives over her ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ controversy.

They joined forces to deny a report director Olivia, 38, and the film’s star Florence Pugh, 26, got in a “screaming match” on the set of the actress’ thriller.

Warner Bros. executives Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy told Page Six in a statement: “We are so proud of the work that Olivia Wilde has done making this incredibly beautiful and entertaining film and look forward to collaborating with her again.

“The studio is very grateful and appreciative of the tireless support by Olivia in bringing her vision to life from production through release. Any suggestion of conflict between the studio and Olivia is simply not true.”

Along with the statement, 40 members of the crew and production staff who worked on ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ released a statement in the wake of a reported published by Vulture about alleged tensions between Olivia and Florence, both of whom star in the movie with Olivia’s 28-year-old boyfriend Harry Styles.

The said in a statement to People: “As a crew, we’ve avoided addressing the absurd gossip surrounding the movie we’re so proud of, but feel the need to correct the anonymous ‘sources’ quoted in a recent article.

“Any allegations about unprofessional behaviour on the set of Don’t Worry Darling are completely false… there was never a screaming match between our director and anyone, let alone a member of our cast.

“We are happy to put our names on this, as real people who worked on the film, and who have witnessed and benefitted from the collaborative and safe space Olivia creates as a director and leader.”

The crew also hailed mum Olivia, who is embroiled in a custody fight over the two children she shares with her 47-year-old ‘Ted Lasso’ actor ex Jason Sudeikis, as “an incredible leader and director“ who was “present with and involved in every aspect of production”.

Producer Miri Yoon also slated the report run by Vulture about an alleged fight between Olivia and Florence, calling it “completely unfounded”.

She said in an individual statement to People: “Rumours of screaming matches between our director and leading lady on set are completely unfounded. We truly hope you enjoy the movie.”

Vulture claimed ‘Midsommar’ actress Florence was upset with Olivia’s alleged “frequent, unexplained absences” on set, speculating it was linked to her relationship with former One Direction singer Harry.

Florence has pulled out of several opportunities to promote ‘Don’t Worry Darling’, including a Venice Film Festival Press conference and the New York City premiere.

Page Six said representatives for Olivia and Florence had not returned “multiple requests” for comment.