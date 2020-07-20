Orlando Bloom Is ‘Broken’ Over Lost Dog Mighty

Last week Orlando Bloom shared on Instagram that he had tragically lost his dog. Bloom asked fans for help finding Mighty, who he adopted in 2017 during a separation from now-fiancée Katy Perry, noting that the pup was chipped and a reward would be offered for his return.

On Sunday, July 19, Bloom posted a series of photos of Mighty, who he has still not found.

“I don’t recall a time in my life where I’ve been so broken wide open. The rawness I have felt over these past few days and sleepless nights at the idea of my little man being lost and scared, with me unable to do anything to protect him, is a waking nightmare,” Bloom wrote.

Bloom, who is expecting his first child with Perry this summer, reminded his followers to cherish the moments they share with their loved ones, urging them not to be afraid of love or the fear of losing it.

“The bond between Mighty and I shows devotion in ways I have not truly understood until now I am a devoted father & partner, still, there is a reason why they call them ‘man’s best friend’. I miss him. Send out a prayer for my little strong and Mighty boy to find his way back to his family,” he finished.

Mighty was last seen in Montecito, CA last week. Bloom and Katy Perry are also pet parents to another dog, Nugget, while Bloom is dad to 9-year-old son Flynn, whom he shares with ex Miranda Kerr.

Sending positive vibes out in the universe for Mighty.