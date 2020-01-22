Orlando Bloom Set to Play Prince Harry in Animated HBO Max Series From Gary Janetti

HBO Max has given a series order to The Prince, an animated comedy series from Gary Janetti (Family Guy, Will & Grace), the mind behind a famous Prince George parody Instagram account.

The account, which has nearly a million followers, imagines the inner thoughts of the six-year-old heir to the British throne. It will serve as source material for the project, with Janetti voicing the titular role. Orlando Bloom will voice Prince Harry, Condola Rashad (Billions) will play Meghan Markle, Lucy Punch (Into the Woods) is Kate Middleton, Iwan Rheon (Game of Thrones) is Prince William, Tom Hollander (Pride & Prejudice) is both Prince Charles and Prince Philip, Frances De La Tour (Outlander) is Queen Elizabeth, and Alan Cumming (The Good Wife) is George’s butler.

Orlando Bloom attends the Amazon Original series “Carnival Row” London Screening at The Ham Yard Hotel on August 28, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Janetti will write and executive produce the series, which is described as follows, per TVLine.

Before George rules Britannia, he’ll be laying down his own laws in Janetti’s comedic take on the future King of England’s childhood as seen from the prince’s own point of view. Because his succession isn’t coming any time soon, in each episode George will find his path in life as a young prince in modern times — from the 775 rooms of Buckingham Palace to his family’s sea of corgis to primary school with commoners.

The Prince also features notable characters in George’s life such as his parents the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, his fourth-in-line-for-the-throne little sister Charlotte, his modern Aunt Meghan and Uncle Harry, his great-granddad Philip, and—who can forget—his “Gan Gan” Elizabeth.

Janetti began posting Prince George memes on his account back in September 2017, when Prince George was photographed on his first day of school.

This is the second project Janetti has set up at HBO Max, following Brad and Gary Go To…, a travel doc with Janetti’s husband, celebrity stylist Brad Goreski.

