Eye Candy

Misha Collins, Pierson Fodé, Patrick Schwarzenegger and More Insta Snaps

By Miu von Furstenberg 3
Misha Collins Photo via Misha Collins Instagram

In appreciation of the easy on the eye male celebrity, we bring you Insta Snaps!

Misha Collins is eating Hollywood, Pierson Fodé on a shirtless Saturday, Patrick Schwarzenegger and his bucket hat and more!

Yes, we know that these men or much more than just eye candy, but allow us to be a little superficial for the moment, especially since some of these pics are definitely thirst traps.

Pierson Fodé

Nico Tortorella

View this post on Instagram

calm down.

A post shared by 𝙽𝙸𝙲𝙾 𝚃𝙾𝚁𝚃𝙾𝚁𝙴𝙻𝙻𝙰. (@nicotortorella) on

Sebastian Stan

View this post on Instagram

Sunday. Should be good

A post shared by Sebastian Stan (@imsebastianstan) on

Henry Cavill

Sam Heughan

Diego Tinoco

Antoni Porowski

Patrick Schwarzenegger

View this post on Instagram

I got a new bucket hat & I like It a lot.

A post shared by Patrick Schwarzenegger (@patrickschwarzenegger) on

Jack Falahee

Frank Ocean

View this post on Instagram

for @strayrats

A post shared by Frank Ocean (@itsfrankocean) on

Misha Collins

View this post on Instagram

Can you caption this for me?

A post shared by Misha Collins (@misha) on

