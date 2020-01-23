Talking 2020 With Trixie and Katya – UNHhhh Is Back for a New Season

Trixie Mattel and Katya are back for a new season of their hilarious web series UNHhhh. The show, which is now in its fifth season, brings the funny as these two fabulous queens share their hilarious take on a number of topics.

The new season kicked off on Wednesday with an episode titled “2020”, where the queens discuss the new decade and oh, so much more. You can catch up with previous seasons on WOW’s YouTube channel and check out new episodes each Wednesday on WOW Presents Plus.

If you haven’t subscribed, you’re missing out on programming from your favorite queens as well as a wide array of series and documentaries focusing on LGBTQ topics and issues. Sign up today and don’t miss one fierce minute.

From Our Partners

WATCH: Joker Gets the Honest Trailers Treatment [ OMG BLOG ]

Gets the Treatment [ ] Billy Eichner to Play Matt Drudge in Ryan Murphy ’s American Crime Story: Impeachment [ Towleroad ]

to Play in ’s [ ] Jessica Simpson Reveals Drug Abuse and Assault in New Memoir [ Evil Beet Gossip ]

Reveals Drug Abuse and Assault in New Memoir [ ] The Front Rows of the Couture Shows : PART DEUX [ Go Fug Yourself ]

: PART DEUX [ ] Pink : My Talent Is Far More Important Than My Face [ Celebitchy ]

: My Talent Is Far More Important Than My Face [ ] Harry Hamlin says playing a gay man in 1982’s Making Love “completely ended my career” [ Kenneth in the 212 ]

says playing a gay man in 1982’s “completely ended my career” [ ] Fleshback: John Wesley Shipp (Dawson’s Dad) [Boy Culture]

New in the SL Shop

We only share the stuff that we love. We may earn a small commission if you buy through our links.