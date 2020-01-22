RuPaul to Host Saturday Night Live for the First Time

Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images for World Of Wonder Productions

RuPaul is set to sashay onto the set of Saturday Night Live and host the show for the first time.

NBC announced Tuesday (January 21, 2020) that the Emmy-winning RuPaul’s Drag Race icon, recording artist, actor, and drag superstar will front the episode, with Justin Bieber as musical guest.

Bieber first appeared as Tina Fey’s musical guest in April 2010, then returned to pull double duty in Feb. 2013.

Texans defensive lineman J.J. Watt will host Saturday Night Live on February 1, along with musical guest Luke Combs.

J.J. Watt #99 of the Houston Texans plays catch with fans before playing against the Atlanta Falcons at NRG Stadium on October 06, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

Saturday Night Live returns from its holiday break on January 25th with host Adam Driver, who this week scored an Oscar nomination for his performance in Marriage Story, and musical guest Halsey.

