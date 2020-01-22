Socialite Life
Pop Culture Shaken, Not Stirred


TVCelebrity

RuPaul to Host Saturday Night Live for the First Time

By Michael Prieve 6
RuPaul's DragCon UK Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images for World Of Wonder Productions

RuPaul is set to sashay onto the set of Saturday Night Live and host the show for the first time.

NBC announced Tuesday (January 21, 2020) that the Emmy-winning RuPaul’s Drag Race icon, recording artist, actor, and drag superstar will front the episode, with Justin Bieber as musical guest.

Bieber first appeared as Tina Fey’s musical guest in April 2010, then returned to pull double duty in Feb. 2013.

Related

Taylor Swift Just Wanted a Private Workout, and Justin…

Justin Bieber’s Guide for Fans to Help Him Game…

Texans defensive lineman J.J. Watt will host Saturday Night Live on February 1, along with musical guest Luke Combs.

Atlanta Falcons v¬†Houston Texans
J.J. Watt #99 of the Houston Texans plays catch with fans before playing against the Atlanta Falcons at NRG Stadium on October 06, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

Saturday Night Live returns from its holiday break on January 25th with host Adam Driver, who this week scored an Oscar nomination for his performance in Marriage Story, and musical guest Halsey.

From Our Partners

Related

Justin Bieber’s Double Whammy, He’s Battling…

Pete Davidson Talks Kaia Gerber Romance, Implies He’s…

  • HA HAAAA! Kanye Rides Horse Into Church and Then Falls Off! [OMG BLOG]
  • Calum Scott Shares Body Transformation: “I Always Yo-Yo with My Weight” [Towleroad]
  • Taylor Swift’s Mother Diagnoses With Brain Tumor [Evil Beet Gossip]
  • Robert Downey Jr Looks Like He Just Woke Up [Go Fug Yourself]
  • Joaquin Phoenix Went From the SAG Awards to a Pig Slaughterhouse [Celebitchy]
  • George Kittle Celebrated Super Bowl 2020 With Shirtless Jimmy Garoppolo T-Shirt [Kenneth in the 212]
  • Grimm Peeper: SACRED LIES Season 2 Trailer, Key Art Are Here [Boy Culture]

New in the SL Shop

Related

Let’s Kiki About the Finale of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK

Let’s Kiki about the Top Moments of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK…

You might also like More from author
X