Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Threaten Legal Action Over Paparazzi Photos

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle started their new life in Canada on Tuesday by launching a legal warning to the media over photographs of the duchess near their seaside getaway.
Following their shock exit from life as working royals, Harry jetted out from Britain to join Meghan late Monday at a luxury house outside Victoria on Vancouver Island.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have temporarily set up base at the wooded home, having spent six weeks there over Christmas with their baby son Archie.
Their bombshell announcement on January 8 that they wished to step back from their royal duties rocked the monarchy.
A day after Harry landed on Vancouver Island, lawyers acting on the couple’s behalf sent a letter warning British news outlets that “action will be taken” if they buy and/or publish any photographs taken by photographers trailing them under circumstances the letter describes as “harassment.”
The letter said paparazzi have permanently camped outside the couple’s home and have tried to photograph them using long-range lenses.
“There are serious safety concerns about how the paparazzi are driving and the risk to life they pose,” the letter read.
Harry’s mother, Princess Diana, died in a car accident in 1997 while trying to escape paparazzi in Paris.
