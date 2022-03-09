Oscars Promo: Amy Schumer, Regina Hall & Wanda Sykes celebrate ‘winning’ – WATCH

In the latest teaser for the 94th Academy Awards, hosts Regina Hall, Amy Schumer, and Wanda Sykes prepare for the big day and compare themselves to past competition.

“We just have to do better than last year’s host,” says Sykes as the three women sit around the kitchen table drinking wine. “I don’t even remember last year’s host,” she continues as Schumer chimes in, “God, they must have sucked.”

It then dawns on Hall that “there wasn’t a host last year… or the year before… or the year before.” This revelation is met with much enthusiasm by the comedic trio. “Boom! We’re already winning,” states Sykes as Schumer adds, “We’re nailing it!”

The upcoming Oscars ceremony will be held on March 27 and is the first time the event will have a host since Jimmy Kimmel in 2018. Kevin Hart was set to host in 2019 before past homophobic tweets resurfaced, leading to the actor-comedian stepping down from the role. The show went ahead without a host that year and continued that way in 2020 and 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Will Packer (Girls Trip) is set to produce this year’s Academy Awards, which marks a return to full capacity at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California. Netflix drama The Power of the Dog leads the pack with 12 nominations, with sci-fi epic Dune following closely behind with 10. Other top contenders include recent SAG winner CODA, Belfast, Drive My Car, West Side Story, and Licorice Pizza.

THE LATEST ON SL