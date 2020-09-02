Peter Facinelli Is Shirtless and Showing Off 30 Pound Weight Loss

Peter Facinelli used his time in quarantine very well and got back in shape, shedding 30 pounds.
The 46-year-old’s thirst trap photo was for a good cause, as he was advocating for Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.
Accompanying the shirtless photo he wrote:
Hope this got your attention…
September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month. Today I’m launching the #NicTailorNoPants campaign in partnership with @prostatecancerfoundation sponsored by Nic Tailor Underwear to get men talking about their prostate health.
To ALL the guys out there: Here is the mission: To Help spread awareness please post a selfie in your underwear or bathing suit and tag 3 other men to do the same using #NicTailorNoPants and tagging @prostatecancerfoundation. Have fun with it and make it your own. Post your pantless zoom attire, or ure Summer Swimsuit, or Risky Business it with a button down and tighty whities. I know it’s a vulnerable ask… but it’s a vulnerable conversation and we need to get it started.
Ladies… encourage your men to do it. And to get screened. Your post and bringing awareness could save lives. Prostate cancer is silent and affects more than 14 million men worldwide. My own father caught it early and survived. 🙏Please Take control of your health. Get yearly checkups. Catch it early. And Let’s help support the Prostate Cancer Foundation and help end prostate cancer. 💪🏻💪🏻💪🏻
I’m going to tag a bunch of friends to get the ball rolling. You just need to post your photo and tag 3 of yours.
The actor isn’t just lending his voice to a good cause, he’s also embracing his new look after working hard to get in shape amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
“Everything’s kind of shut down right now and I wanted to focus on myself,” Facinelli told People. “So I did a lot of meditating, a lot of reading and a lot of growing personally and just wanted to physically see if I could get as physically fit as I could.”
To get in shape, Facinelli cut sugar and takeout food and made the conscious decision to eat healthier.
“Now I feel leaner, I feel more cut, I feel I have a lot more energy,” he said.
