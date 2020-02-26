Socialite Life
Pierson Fodé, Adam Lambert, Matt Bomer and More Insta Snaps

By Miu von Furstenberg 7
Pierson Fode Photo via Pierson Fodeé/Instagram

In appreciation of the easy on the eye male celebrity, we bring you Insta Snaps!

Pierson Fodé gives us side cheek, Adam Lambert takes a sip, Matt Bomer and Simon Halls are loving Mexico and more!

Yes, we know that these men or much more than just eye candy, but allow us to be a little superficial for the moment, especially since some of these pics are definitely thirst traps.

Gregg Sulkin

View this post on Instagram

Little man ❤️ 📸 @michellerandolph

A post shared by Gregg Sulkin (@greggsulkin) on

Maluma

Travis Wall

Pierson Fode

View this post on Instagram

Tasteful side cheek 🍑 Photographer | @rowan_daly

A post shared by Pierson Fodé (@piersonfode) on

Matthew Morrison

Tyson Beckford

Adam Lambert

View this post on Instagram

#claseazul #australia #rickowens

A post shared by ADAM LAMBERT (@adamlambert) on

Jonathan Bennett

Cristiano Ronaldo

Matt Bomer

View this post on Instagram

Te amo Mexico! 🇲🇽 ❤️

A post shared by Matt Bomer (@mattbomer) on

John Legend

