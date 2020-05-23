Socialite Life
Now Reading
Pierson Fodé, Pietro Boselli, Ed Westwick and More Insta Snaps
Socialite Life
Socialite Life

Pierson Fodé, Pietro Boselli, Ed Westwick and More Insta Snaps

by
May 23, 2020
Pierson Fodé
Photo via Pierson Fodé/Instagram

In appreciation of the easy on the eye male celebrity, we bring you Insta Snaps!

Mountain man Pierson Fodé, Pietro Boselli shows off his guns, Ed Westwick gets funky and more!

Yes, we know that these men or much more than just eye candy, but allow us to be a little superficial for the moment, especially since some of these pics are definitely thirst traps.

Lachlan Buchanan

Niall Horan

David Corenswet

Zachary Quinto

View this post on Instagram

unburdened and unbearded…

A post shared by Zachary Quinto (@zacharyquinto) on

Skylar Astin

Grant Gustin

Pierson Fodé

Rick Cosnett

View this post on Instagram

Photo cred @dougpasko

A post shared by Rick Cosnett (@rickcosnett) on

Sam Callahan

Ed Westwick

Tyson Beckford

Keiynan Lonsdale

Ryan Serhant

Pietro Boselli

View this post on Instagram

Field workout @bazaaritalia @mrollieali @petradesign

A post shared by Pietro Boselli (@pietroboselli) on

Diplo

THE LATEST

FROM OUR PARTNERS

VICE Gets to the Bottom of the Whole 5G Fuss [OMG BLOG]
Disney Releases Out, Featuring Its First Animated Gay Main Character: WATCH [Towleroad]
A Friends Cookbook Is Coming Soon [Evil Beet Gossip]
Rating the Gronk [Kenneth in the 212]
Chloe Sevigny Has Worn Many Things at Cannes [Go Fug Yourself]
The Duke & Duchess of Cambridge Were Bingo-Callers for Welsh Seniors [Celebitchy]
Fleshback: You Can Call Him Al Corley [Boy Culture]
Tags
Socialite Life

Support Socialite Life when you shop on Amazon using this link or when you click any of our affiliate links. You won’t have to go to the store, and we’ll receive a little commission.

Copyright ©2020, MJP Content Labs, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Scroll To Top
X