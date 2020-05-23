Pierson Fodé, Pietro Boselli, Ed Westwick and More Insta Snaps

In appreciation of the easy on the eye male celebrity, we bring you Insta Snaps!

Mountain man Pierson Fodé, Pietro Boselli shows off his guns, Ed Westwick gets funky and more!

Yes, we know that these men or much more than just eye candy, but allow us to be a little superficial for the moment, especially since some of these pics are definitely thirst traps.

Lachlan Buchanan

Niall Horan

David Corenswet

Zachary Quinto

Skylar Astin

Grant Gustin

Pierson Fodé

Rick Cosnett

Sam Callahan

Ed Westwick

Tyson Beckford

Keiynan Lonsdale

Ryan Serhant

Pietro Boselli

Diplo

THE LATEST

FROM OUR PARTNERS