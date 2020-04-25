Eye CandyCelebrity

Pietro Boselli, Zac Efron, Prince Royce and More Insta Snaps

By Michael Prieve
Photo via Pietro Boselli/Instagram
In appreciation of the easy on the eye male celebrity, we bring you Insta Snaps!

Pietro Boselli is all of us, a bushy Zac Efron, Prince Royce lost his shirt, and more!

Yes, we know that these men or much more than just eye candy, but allow us to be a little superficial for the moment, especially since some of these pics are definitely thirst traps.

Mehcad Brooks

Prince Royce

Adam Lambert

View this post on Instagram

Quarantine Haze

A post shared by ADAM LAMBERT (@adamlambert) on

Zac Efron

Dylan McDermott

Pietro Boselli

View this post on Instagram

Quarantine diaries @crmensbook @mrollieali

A post shared by Pietro Boselli (@pietroboselli) on

Ricky Martin

View this post on Instagram

Today I’m distracted. That’s ok. 🤟🏼

A post shared by Ricky (@ricky_martin) on

Garrett Clayton

Andy Cohen

Jason Derulo

View this post on Instagram

How long this $h!t gon’ take to grow back

A post shared by Jason Derulo (@jasonderulo) on

Wilson Cruz

View this post on Instagram

Let the sun shine. Let the sunshine in.

A post shared by Wilson Cruz (@wcruz73) on

Ronnie Woo

Joe Jonas

