Prince Harry compares ‘physical harassment’ late Princess Diana endured to ‘online’ abuse Meghan Markle now suffers: ‘It is the hunter versus the prey’

Between being the outcasts in the royal family and the women who Prince Harry loves the most in his life, Princess Diana and Meghan Markle have a lot in common.

During the second episode of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s bombshell Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, released in part on Thursday, December 8, Harry compares the abuse both his mom and wife have endured at the hands of the paparazzi and public.

“Back in my mom’s days, it was physical harassment. They had cameras in your face, following you, chasing you,” Harry recalls at the beginning of the second episode, before pointing out: “Paparazzi still harass people.”

He explains, “The harassment really exists more online now. Once the photographs are out and the story is then put next to it, then comes the social media harassment,” as clips of stories and online users trolling Meghan flash.

“To see another woman in my life who I love, go through this feeding frenzy, that’s hard,” confesses Harry. “It is basically the hunter versus the prey.”

Harry’s voiceover addressing the harassment plays as he and Meghan are driving through New York in November 2021, eight months after the Suits alum admitted she had suicidal thoughts while working as a royal and accused working members of the prestigious family of racism during their shocking Oprah Winfrey interview.

As the couple sits in the back of a black SUV, they discuss with their security guard what paps have been following them around their hotel and while they are driving on the West Side Highway.

As a concerned Meghan looks behind her for paparazzi tailing them, her husband assures her: “We’ll be with friends in less than ten minutes,” to which she replies, “Yeah.”

Prince Harry’s extreme worry that Meghan will end up with the same fate as his late mom comes after the Princess of the People was killed in a car accident in August 1997 after being aggressively followed by paparazzi.

The first three episode of Harry & Meghan were released on December 8 and will be followed up by another three on Thursday, November 15.