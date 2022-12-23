Prince Harry & Meghan Markle have no ‘major regrets’ over Netflix docuseries despite backlash

Published by

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle found themselves in hot water with both critics and the Royal family after the bombshell release of their Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan.

However, according to a source, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex wouldn’t change the way they chose to tell their story to the world.

“Meghan and Harry don’t have any major regrets about doing the docuseries, and we’ll be seeing Harry elaborate about his relationship with his family in Spare,” a source spilled, referring to Harry’s upcoming memoir.

Added the source, “While the couple were prepared for the backlash, they’re pleased to have gotten their story out there.”

And while the Sussexes are relieved that they were finally given the chance to tell their side of the story years after leaving the U.K. to forge a new life in the United States, in the sixth episode of the docuseries, the father-of-two — he shares Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1, with the Suits actress — admitted there are times he misses home.

“I miss the weird family gatherings when we’re all sort of brought together under one roof for, you know, certain times of the year — that I miss … So, I miss the U.K. [and] I miss my friends,” he revealed. “I’ve lost a few friends in this process as well. I mean, I came [to California] because I was changed. I changed to the point that I’d outgrown my environment.”

The distance between the couple and other members of the royal family has seemingly only increased with the bombshell premiere of Volume 2 of the hit documentary.

As OK! previously reported, Harry may have ruined any chance of reconciliation with his brother, Prince William, because of the final episode of the tell-all.

“William was hoping they could move on after the [March 2021 Oprah Winfrey interview],” the source explained. “But Harry airing his dirty laundry has only heightened the conflict between the two brothers and resulted in them taking a step backwards.”

The source noted the Prince of Wales took the contents of the docuseries “very personally,” and that there is likely “a lot of tension … anger and resentment” involved now.

