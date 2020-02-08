Socialite Life
Prince Royce, David Gandy, Rome Flynn and More Insta Snaps

By Miu von Furstenberg 11
Prince Royce Photo via Prince Royce / Instagram

In appreciation of the easy on the eye male celebrity, we bring you Insta Snaps!

Prince Royce‘s hair is on point, David Gandy looking all serious, Rome Flynn looking cute as well and more!

Yes, we know that these men or much more than just eye candy, but allow us to be a little superficial for the moment, especially since some of these pics are definitely thirst traps.

Gus Kenworthy

Nick Adams

View this post on Instagram

sup

A post shared by NICK ADAMS (@thenickadams) on

Ricky Martin

Matt Bomer

David Gandy

View this post on Instagram

Thank you for this image from @dafstudio #bzero1rock

A post shared by David Gandy (@davidgandy_official) on

Jason Derulo

Nico Tortorella

Sam Callahan

Maluma

View this post on Instagram

Sabrosito tropical 😛

A post shared by MALUMA (@maluma) on

Drake

View this post on Instagram

To be the boss I’m awful nice

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on

Rome Flynn

View this post on Instagram

remember how i made you feel

A post shared by @ romeflynn on

Diego Tinoco

View this post on Instagram

Cómo estás?

A post shared by Diego Tinoco (@diegotinoco) on

Dylan McDermott

View this post on Instagram

@dannyminnick on the wall…

A post shared by Dylan McDermott (@dylan.mcdermott) on

Harry Shum Jr.

View this post on Instagram

Indie Rock #DonCronos

A post shared by Harry Shum Jr (@harryshumjr) on

Prince Royce

View this post on Instagram

ALTERRRR EGOOOOO YA SALIOOOOO

A post shared by Prince Royce (@princeroyce) on

