Queer Eye Season 5 Premiere Date and First-Look Photos Revealed

Queer Eye Season 5 returns to Netflix next month and is going to be taking over Philadelphia!

Netflix revealed today (May 14, 2020) that Season 5 of its revived reality/makeover staple Queer Eye will premiere its 10 episodes on June 5. Check the first photos from photos this coming season below.

Queer Eye has already has been renewed for Season 6 by Netflix. The show has won seven Emmys since its 2018 revival, including back-to-back wins for Outstanding Structured Reality Program.

Photo via Netflix

The Fab 5 — Bobby Berk (Interior Design), Karamo Brown (Culture), Tan France (Fashion), Antoni Porowski (Food & Wine), and Jonathan Van Ness (Grooming) bring their expertise to Philadelphia to help 10 news heroes.

“We’re able to continue to champion diversity and I think that’s what’s so great about the fact that we get to travel and go to different cities because those experiences are so different,” Porowski told Entertainment Weekly.

Photo via Netflix

“With Philadelphia, it’s a lot more cosmopolitan than the outskirts of Atlanta — even though we filmed in Atlanta, and we were really along the periphery in Kansas City as well. With Philly, we do have a lot more downtown stories and you kind of get to speak to that experience. And with cities like that, there’s always an incredible amount of diversity, so there are very different stories and perspectives not only culturally but also age-wise.”

Photo via Netflix

The poster for season five is a take on the famous Emanuel Leutze painting “Washington Crossing the Delaware.”

Aboard a rowboat, the cast is depicted rowing south on the Delaware River, with the Ben Franklin Bridge and Philadelphia skyline in the background.

Photo via Netflix

