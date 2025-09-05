Quick Drag: Jinkx Monsoon remembers her firsts

The queen of all queens, Jinkx Monsoon, takes a look back at the pop cultural and queer-coded influences that shaped her formative years and made her the self-professed “Anachronistic stage witch” we all know and love.

From crushing on fictional characters like Aladdin and Batman to the theater kid archetype that she was, Jinkx fondly reflects on her roots. All is revealed here: the first queer-coded characters she identified with on TV and film, her first favorite drag queen, her Introduction to Drag Race, her first Broadway show, and more.

She also reveals who she would want to play her on screen and stage (an excellent choice, by the way) and her dream Broadway role (one I would love to see her play). It’s a fun interview packed with lots of laughs…well, Jinkx being Jinkx, it’s more cackles, but it’s a charming watch.