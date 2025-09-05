Quick Drag

Quick Drag: Jinkx Monsoon remembers her firsts

Christine Fitzgerald
The queen of all queens, Jinkx Monsoon, takes a look back at the pop cultural and queer-coded influences that shaped her formative years and made her the self-professed “Anachronistic stage witch” we all know and love.

From crushing on fictional characters like Aladdin and Batman to the theater kid archetype that she was, Jinkx fondly reflects on her roots. All is revealed here: the first queer-coded characters she identified with on TV and film, her first favorite drag queen, her Introduction to Drag Race, her first Broadway show, and more.

She also reveals who she would want to play her on screen and stage (an excellent choice, by the way) and her dream Broadway role (one I would love to see her play). It’s a fun interview packed with lots of laughs…well, Jinkx being Jinkx, it’s more cackles, but it’s a charming watch. 

Bob the Drag Queen tackles the ultimate question: Why are you ugly?

In this chaotic, brutally honest, and absolutely hilarious episode of The Big Question, Bob is joined by Brad Loekle, Joel Kim Booster, Naomi Smalls, and Robin Tran to roast beauty standards, dish out savage burns, and unpack how we define “ugly” in the LGBTQ+ community.

From Drag Race tea (Kim Chi shade included), to awkward Grindr preferences, “tall bottom” debates, body hair confessions, negging horror stories, and the world’s most savage compliments, this is an unapologetic conversation about attraction, rejection, and the messy truth about beauty.

💋 Host & Executive Producer: Bob The Drag Queen

🎭 Special Guests:
Brad Loekle
Joel Kim Booster
Naomi Smalls
Robin Tran

🎬 Credits:
Director – Mitch Ferrino
Producer – Tracy Marquez
Line Producer – Kennedy Warner
Camera Operators – Samantha Kelly, Nacia Schreiner
Sound – Diego Romero
Editor – Short Cuts
Social Media – Andie Dilley



I HAVE A NEW SHOW!!! | Bob The Drag Queen

Bosco transports herself to The Kelly Mantle Show! They talk about long pauses with transgender lesbians, burlesque, Drag Race All Stars Season 10, Barbra Streisand, their amazing men, tap dancing, and getting banned from X. And tune in to find out Bosco and Kelly's Spicy Craigslist names!

Bosco transports herself to The Kelly Mantle Show! They talk about long pauses with transgender lesbians, burlesque, Drag Race All Stars Season 10, Barbra Streisand, their amazing men, tap dancing, and getting banned from X. And tune in to find out Bosco and Kelly's Spicy Craigslist names! 


Bosco Gets Whammed Up On The Kelly Mantle Show!

Nicole Paige Brooks from Atlanta, Georgia and Rupaul's Drag Race Season 2 and Rupaul's drag race allstars 10 needs you to wake up

Nicole Paige Brooks from Atlanta, Georgia and Rupaul's Drag Race Season 2 and Rupaul's drag race allstars 10 needs you to wake up

Wake Up - A Motivational Monday Morning Moment with Nicole Paige Brooks from Atlanta Georgia

the drama in the drag community is REAL!

on this weeks video, I start to show you my new drug room and the begining go the tour with me and Lydia

ON TOUR WITH LYDIA AND NEW DRAG ROOM ?!?!|Kori King

Step right up! The circus is in town! And we've got our favorite clown: JIMBO! On The Kelly Mantle Show! They talk about big tops and big titties! Their favorite strip club, Jumbo's Clown Room! Winning Drag Race All Stars 8, Foolish Games, Jimbo's infamous visit to Ru's home for breakfast, Pee Wee Herman, Shirley Temple, Bjork, balogna and so much more! Also Jimbo has a surprise announcement. Tune in to find out!

Step right up! The circus is in town! And we've got our favorite clown: JIMBO! On The Kelly Mantle Show! They talk about big tops and big titties! Their favorite strip club, Jumbo's Clown Room! Winning Drag Race All Stars 8, Foolish Games, Jimbo's infamous visit to Ru's home for breakfast, Pee Wee Herman, Shirley Temple, Bjork, balogna and so much more! Also Jimbo has a surprise announcement. Tune in to find out!

Kelly IG: @kellymantle
Kelly TikTok: @thekellymantle
Jimbo IG: @jimbothedragclown
Jimbo TikTok: @jimbothedragclown
John Mark IG: @johnmarkcreative

Go to https://HelloFresh.com/MANTLE10FM now to Get 10 Free Meals + a Free Item for Life!

Jimbo Brings The Circus To The Kelly Mantle Show!

Holisss!!!

Thank you so much for watching! Let me know what type of videos or ideas you would like to see in the comments below!

Los AMO!!!

FULL FACE USING ONLY DOLLAR TREE MAKEUP

In today's episode, I talk with Aquaria about social awkwardness, djing, the nutcracker, THE CRAZIEST NY STORY EVER and so much more!

In today’s episode, I talk with Aquaria about social awkwardness, djing, the nutcracker, THE CRAZIEST NY STORY EVER and so much more!

AQUARIA | Give It To Me Straight | Ep 67

Cha-Ching! Monét X Change drops in on The Kelly Mantle Show. She is here to spill, and we are here to soak it up! Monét and Kelly dismantle the drama that's been going around and break it down! They also talk about Drag Race duos on Amazing Race, The Survivor Experience, Monét's trip to Oklahoma, OG gigs, and so much more! And Monét has a surprise announcement! Tune in to find out!

Cha-Ching! Monét X Change drops in on The Kelly Mantle Show. She is here to spill, and we are here to soak it up! Monét and Kelly dismantle the drama that's been going around and break it down! They also talk about Drag Race duos on Amazing Race, The Survivor Experience, Monét's trip to Oklahoma, OG gigs, and so much more! And Monét has a surprise announcement! Tune in to find out!

Kelly IG: @kellymantle
Kelly TikTok: @thekellymantle
Monét X Change IG: @monetxchange
Monét X Change TikTok: @themonetxchange

Monét X Change And Kelly Mantle Dismantle The Drama!

Let the SLAY-offs begin! Drag Race Philippines: Slaysian Royale premieres August 13 exclusively on WOW Presents Plus worldwide:

Filipino pride meets global Asian drag excellence in the fiercest drag showdown of the year! Building off the wildly-popular Drag Race Philippines format, 12 dazzling queens battle for the crown to enter the Slaysian Hall of Fame in this brand-new series entering the Drag Race universe. #DragRacePH queens slay accla competing with Asian queens from across the Drag Race franchise in this unique battle royale for the crown.

Let the SLAY-offs begin! Drag Race Philippines: Slaysian Royale premieres August 13 exclusively on WOW Presents Plus worldwide: https://bit.ly/4lpcAGw

Filipino pride meets global Asian drag excellence in the fiercest drag showdown of the year! Building off the wildly-popular Drag Race Philippines format, 12 dazzling queens battle for the crown to enter the Slaysian Hall of Fame in this brand-new series entering the Drag Race universe. #DragRacePH queens slay accla competing with Asian queens from across the Drag Race franchise in this unique battle royale for the crown.

Drag Race Philippines: Slaysian Royale | Official Trailer | WOW Presents Plus

