Jalen Green shoots his shot with Calvin Klein’s latest underwear campaign

Houston Rockets shooting guard Jalen Green is making headlines off the court, and this time it’s got nothing to do with his jump shot. The 23-year-old NBA star has officially joined Calvin Klein‘s roster of brand ambassadors, starring in the fashion giant’s newest underwear campaign that’s already got fans talking.

Green, who’s been turning heads with his athletic prowess since entering the league in 2021, is now showcasing a different kind of performance. The campaign features the young athlete in Calvin Klein’s signature underwear line, blending his natural confidence with the brand’s minimalist aesthetic.

Gordon von Steiner for Calvin Klein

“Working with Calvin Klein has been incredible,” Green shared during the campaign announcement. “It’s a brand I’ve always respected, and being able to represent them feels really natural.”

The collaboration makes perfect sense when you think about it. Calvin Klein has a long history of partnering with athletes who embody both physical excellence and cultural relevance. Green certainly fits that bill, bringing his Generation Z appeal and growing fanbase to the iconic brand.

What’s particularly interesting about this partnership is how it reflects the evolving landscape of athlete endorsements. While basketball players have traditionally focused on sneaker deals and sports apparel, Green’s move into lifestyle fashion shows how modern athletes are expanding their brand presence beyond the court.

The campaign photography captures Green’s relaxed yet confident energy, shot in Calvin Klein’s trademark black-and-white style. Meanwhile, the marketing strategy appears to target younger demographics who follow Green’s career and connect with his personal brand.

This underwear campaign also comes at a pivotal time in Green’s career. As he continues developing his game with the Rockets, building his off-court brand through partnerships like this Calvin Klein collaboration could prove just as valuable as his basketball achievements.

The campaign is set to roll out across Calvin Klein’s digital platforms and select print publications throughout the coming months.