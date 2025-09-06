Bridgerton’s Jonathan Bailey steps away from Hollywood to champion LGBTQ+ rights through charity

Beloved Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey has made an inspiring announcement that has captured the hearts of fans worldwide. The acclaimed actor has revealed his plans to take an acting break next year to dedicate his time and energy to his groundbreaking charity work with The Shameless Fund.

Speaking candidly in a recent interview with British GQ, Bailey shared his thoughtful decision with genuine enthusiasm. “I’ve been working solidly for about three years now, which has been amazing and mind-blowing,” he explained. “But with everything happening in the world right now, I’m going to stop acting for a bit next year and just focus on the Shameless Fund.”

Jonathan Bailey at the Photo call for ‘Jurassic World Rebirth’ at The Corinthia on June 16, 2025 in London. Photo Credit: Ian West/PA Images/INSTARimages

This powerful move demonstrates Bailey’s deep commitment to making a tangible difference in the world. The 37-year-old Emmy-nominated actor will officially begin his acting break once he completes the press tour for his highly anticipated upcoming film Wicked: For Good.

The Shameless Fund, which Bailey founded to create lasting change, represents a beacon of hope for countless individuals. The charitable organization was launched last year with an ambitious mission to “power up international, national and grassroots LGBTQ+ [not-for-profit organisations]” and provide crucial support to LGBTQ+ people around the globe. The charity is dedicated to building a world free of discrimination, oppression and shame, ensuring that LGBTQIA+ people can live authentically and love freely.

Jonathan Bailey wearing a custom Givenchy suit and shirt, Manolo Blahnik shoes, an Omega watch, and Tiffany and Co. jewelry arrives at the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards held at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7, 2024 in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency)

Bailey’s passion for this cause runs incredibly deep, reflecting his understanding of how celebrities can leverage their platforms for meaningful social impact. “A few years ago I thought, What can you do as an actor? There are so many amazing people who are on the frontline,” he shared, highlighting his desire to support those making direct change in communities worldwide.

The timing of this announcement has resonated particularly strongly with supporters, as Bailey prepares to step away from his flourishing acting career at its peak. His decision to prioritize charity work over lucrative film and television opportunities showcases a remarkable dedication to his values and the causes he champions.

The Shameless Fund continues to gain momentum through strategic partnerships and innovative fundraising initiatives. Recently, the organization has partnered with luxury fashion house LOEWE on a special T-shirt collection, with a portion of profits being donated directly to support the charity’s vital work.

Bailey’s announcement has sparked widespread admiration across the entertainment industry and beyond. This bold move signals a new chapter where the talented performer will channel his energy into creating systemic change and supporting vulnerable communities worldwide.

As Bailey prepares for this meaningful transition, his fans eagerly anticipate the incredible impact his charity work will have on LGBTQ+ communities globally. This inspiring decision reinforces the actor’s reputation not only as a talented performer but as a compassionate advocate committed to building a more inclusive world.