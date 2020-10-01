In today’s Quickies, we have news featuring Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin, Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Idris Elba, Stevie Nicks, and more!
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary on Wednesday, both posting sweet tributes to one another.
“Hailey Bieber. I am so lucky to be YOUR husband!” Bieber, 26, gushed in an Instagram post which featured a photo from their wedding day.
He continued: “You teach me so much everyday and make me such a better man! I am committed for the rest of our lives to empower you to be the woman God has called you to be! My heart is to enable you to achieve all of your wildest dreams!”
“I promise to always put you first, to lead with patience and kindness!! Happy anniversary my beautiful sweet girl,” Bieber concluded.
Baldwin, 23, also shared several photos from the pair’s special day, captioning the post: “1 year ago we had the best wedding. Wish I could live this day over and over.”
