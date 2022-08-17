Rachel Bilson reveals x-rated thing she misses most from Bill Hader relationship

Published by

BANG Showbiz English

Rachel Bilson jokes she misses Bill Hader‘s manhood after their breakup.

The 40-year-old actress – who revealed earlier this summer she dated her ‘To-Do List’ co-star before splitting in July 2020 – has reflected on their breakup and offered an extremely X-rated aspect of their relationship she misses.

Asked what she misses about the breakup by her ‘Broad Ideas’ podcast producer Rob Holsyz, she quipped: “His big d***.”

She didn’t give any more details on their romance or split, and the former flames had never actually confirmed they were together before she spoke about their past relationship a couple of months ago.

Speaking to Aubrey Plaza – who also appeared in ‘The To-Do List’ – on a previously episode of the podcast, Rachel revealed she and the 44-year-old actor dated “two years ago”.

Even her friend was shocked by the news, responding: “Are you serious? I don’t know s***. I don’t know anything.”

Rachel replied: “We dated. I went with him to the f****** Golden Globes!”

In July 2020, it was reported they split “amicably” after seven months together.

Despite not addressing Bill directly, Rachel – who daughter Briar Rose, sven, with ex Hayden Christensen – previously opened up about a “really hard” breakup she went through with an unnamed partner “during the pandemic”.

She said: “I could not leave my house, you know what I mean? I had nothing else to do but sit in it, and deal with it and feel it. It was probably the hardest thing I’ve ever done, harder than childbirth.”

While the split “hurt like a motherf*****”, she feels like she’s in a better place now.

She added: “If you actually face it, you can come out of it and be like, ‘OK, I did that and I’m ready for the next thing.’ “