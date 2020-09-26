Rashida Jones Really Liked Kissing Zooey Deschanel

Funny lady Rashida Jones, who currently stars as the relationship challenged Ann Perkins on Parks and Recreation, and the forthcoming film Our Idiot Brother, sat down with The Advocate to talk about kissing Zooey Deschanel and her Ricky Martin crush.

Here is what she had to say:

On her crush, Ricky Martin, coming out: I took it pretty personally. I felt betrayed. No, I was actually really happy, because I know it’s incredibly difficult for a pop star to come out — especially as a Latino, a community where there can be a lot of homophobia. What he did was incredibly brave. But he’s a hottie, and I like thinking he still wants to have sex with me.

On her first same-sex kiss with Zooey Deschanel: Yes, on and off-screen. I was like, “Oh, my God, girls are so pretty and soft. No stubble burn! What am I doing with guys?” [Laughs] I haven’t dipped back since, but I was very appreciative of the experience.

Speaking of good-looking guys, you also appear in this summer’s Friends with Benefits, which, according to Mila Kunis, had no shortage of nudity on set. Did you happen to see Justin Timberlake’s junk?: Sadly, I did not. I have a tiny, tiny part in that movie, so I was nowhere near him or his junk. I missed out on seeing his junk in two movies now. I really need to get on that.

Socialite Life debuted back in 2003 and as a tribute to the thousands of articles and galleries that we’ve published over the years, we’ve reached back into the Socialite Life vault and are featuring another one of our favorite stories of the past in this Socialite Life Flashback. This article was originally published on May 18, 2011.

FROM OUR PARTNERS ★ This kitty thinks its part of a Shiba Inu puppy pack! [OMG BLOG] ★ Gayle King knocks Nancy Pelosi for referring to Trump’s abettors as “henchmen.” — WATCH [Towleroad] ★ Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner selling their NYC condo. Take a look inside! [Evil Beet Gossip] ★ Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s trainer does push-ups in front of her casket — WATCH. [Curt and Frank] ★ Rolling Stone rattles cages with a revamped list of 500 greatest albums of all time. [Kenneth in the 212] ★ Nine years ago this week, Thomas Jane wore bird feet to the Emmys. Ahead of his time? What time, that might be, who knows? [Go Fug Yourself] ★ The Riverdale cast now uses mouthwash before make-out scenes – does that help? [Celebitchy] ★ Netflix’s The Boys in the Band has counter-charm. [Boy Culture]