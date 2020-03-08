Socialite Life
Pop Culture Shaken, Not Stirred


Red Carpet Recap: Sam Heughan, Daniel Craig, Anthony Mackie, Leonardo Nam and More!

FashionCelebrity
By Michael Prieve
Red Carpet Recap: Sam Heughan, Daniel Craig, Anthony Mackie, Leonardo Nam Photos by Getty Images
6

It was another banner week for the red carpet with a bevy of handsome Hollywood hotties hitting the red carpet for events such as the photocall pf Sony Pictures’ Bloodshot, Premiere Of HBO’s Westworld Season 3, Big Time Adolescence New York Premiere, Premiere Of Lionsgate’s I Still Believe and more!

Per usual there were a few fashion missteps, but we all make fashion mistakes, right?

Some of our favorite looks from our favorite men are featured below from this past week.

Once you’ve checked out those, launch the gallery below to see photos of Harry Styles, Usher, Derek Hough, Chris Isaak, Mark-Paul Gosselaar, and a slew of other hotties.

Photocall Of Sony Pictures' "Bloodshot"
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 06: Sam Heughan attends a photocall for Sony Pictures’ “Bloodshot” at The London Hotel on March 06, 2020 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Related

Garrett Clayton, Niall Horan, Ed Westwick and More Insta…

Ezra Miller, Ronnie Woo, Justin Bieber and More Insta Snaps

Daniel Craig At The Museum Of Modern Art For A Screening Of Casino Royale
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 03: Actor Daniel Craig attends The Museum of Modern Art’s Screening of Casino Royale at MOMA on March 03, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Mark Sagliocco/Getty Images for The Museum of Modern Art )
"Big Time Adolescence" New York Premiere
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 05: Thomas Barbusca and Noah Centineo attend the premiere of “Big Time Adolescence” at Metrograph on March 05, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
"The Banker" Premiere at the National Civil Rights Museum
MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE – MARCH 02: Anthony Mackie at the world premiere of “The Banker” at the National Civil Rights Museum on March 02, 2020 in Memphis, Tennessee. “The Banker” opens in select theaters on March 6, before premiering on Apple TV+ on March 20.. (Photo by Greg Campbell/Getty Images for AppleTV+)
Premiere Of HBO's "Westworld" Season 3 - Arrivals
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 05: Leonardo Nam attends the Premiere of HBO’s “Westworld” Season 3 at TCL Chinese Theatre on March 05, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Launch the gallery by clicking any of the images below to see more red carpet highlights from the past week.

Related

Red Carpet Recap: Jake Gyllenhaal, Diego Tinoco, Tom Ford,…

Maluma, Derek Hough, Trevor Donovan and More Insta Snaps

From Our Partners

  • OMG, Need Ideas How to Protect Yourself From Corona Virus?!? Here Are Some Ridiculous Ideas! [OMG BLOG]
  • Queer Eye Star Jonathan Van Ness Responds to Aaron Schock: “I Hope You Actually Work to Undo Your Legacy” [Towleroad]
  • Britney Spears Reposts Same Pic Over and Over and Over [Evil Beet Gossip]
  • The Westworld Premiere Bought LOOKS! [Go Fug Yourself]
  • Michael Fassbender & Alicia Vikander Pose Together for the First Time in Years [Celebitchy]
  • Woody Allen Memoir Dropped by Hachette After Staff Walkout [Kenneth in the 212]
  • Fleshback: Andy Gibb [Boy Culture]
Related

Sam Heughan Graces IMDb Show With His Handsome Presence —…

Pierson Fodé, Adam Lambert, Matt Bomer and More Insta Snaps

You might also like More from author
X