Red Carpet Recap: Sam Heughan, Daniel Craig, Anthony Mackie, Leonardo Nam and More!

It was another banner week for the red carpet with a bevy of handsome Hollywood hotties hitting the red carpet for events such as the photocall pf Sony Pictures’ Bloodshot, Premiere Of HBO’s Westworld Season 3, Big Time Adolescence New York Premiere, Premiere Of Lionsgate’s I Still Believe and more!

Per usual there were a few fashion missteps, but we all make fashion mistakes, right?

Some of our favorite looks from our favorite men are featured below from this past week.

Once you’ve checked out those, launch the gallery below to see photos of Harry Styles, Usher, Derek Hough, Chris Isaak, Mark-Paul Gosselaar, and a slew of other hotties.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 06: Sam Heughan attends a photocall for Sony Pictures’ “Bloodshot” at The London Hotel on March 06, 2020 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 03: Actor Daniel Craig attends The Museum of Modern Art’s Screening of Casino Royale at MOMA on March 03, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Mark Sagliocco/Getty Images for The Museum of Modern Art )

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 05: Thomas Barbusca and Noah Centineo attend the premiere of “Big Time Adolescence” at Metrograph on March 05, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE – MARCH 02: Anthony Mackie at the world premiere of “The Banker” at the National Civil Rights Museum on March 02, 2020 in Memphis, Tennessee. “The Banker” opens in select theaters on March 6, before premiering on Apple TV+ on March 20.. (Photo by Greg Campbell/Getty Images for AppleTV+)

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 05: Leonardo Nam attends the Premiere of HBO’s “Westworld” Season 3 at TCL Chinese Theatre on March 05, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Launch the gallery by clicking any of the images below to see more red carpet highlights from the past week.

From Our Partners