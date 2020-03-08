Red Carpet Recap: Sam Heughan, Daniel Craig, Anthony Mackie, Leonardo Nam and More!
It was another banner week for the red carpet with a bevy of handsome Hollywood hotties hitting the red carpet for events such as the photocall pf Sony Pictures’ Bloodshot, Premiere Of HBO’s Westworld Season 3, Big Time Adolescence New York Premiere, Premiere Of Lionsgate’s I Still Believe and more!
Per usual there were a few fashion missteps, but we all make fashion mistakes, right?
Some of our favorite looks from our favorite men are featured below from this past week.
Once you’ve checked out those, launch the gallery below to see photos of Harry Styles, Usher, Derek Hough, Chris Isaak, Mark-Paul Gosselaar, and a slew of other hotties.
Launch the gallery by clicking any of the images below to see more red carpet highlights from the past week.
