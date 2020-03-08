Socialite Life
Pop Culture Shaken, Not Stirred


Rest in Peace, Marnie the Dog

Celebrity
By Michael Prieve
Marnie the Dog Photo via Marnie the Dog/Instagram
Marnie, the internet-famous Shih Tzu known for her lopsided, dangling tongue, has died.

Her owner made the sad announcement on social media Saturday (March 07, 2020).

“I’m grateful I was able to give this magical creature the fun and deeply loving life she wanted and deserved,” Marnie’s human, Shirley Braha wrote. “I’m thankful I was chosen to be the conduit for Marnie to bring joy into the world. And I’m thankful for all the human and dog friends Marnie and I made along the way, and the strangers on the streets and on the internet, who have shown us so much love.”

“Her comfort had been notably declining over the past few days with little hope for improvement and she let me know she had had enough. Thank you for joining me on an unexpected journey with the ultimate love of my life.”

View this post on Instagram

It is with much grief I share the news that Marnie passed away painlessly & peacefully in my home on Thursday afternoon at the age of 18. Her comfort had been notably declining over the past few days with little hope for improvement and she let me know she had had enough. She enjoyed her chicken until the very end. Thank you for joining me on an unexpected journey with the ultimate love of my life. All I can feel right now is loss but beneath that I have so much gratitude. I’m grateful to the universe for entrusting me with her beautiful soul and providing me with the perfect best friend and companion. Im grateful I was able to give this magical creature the fun and deeply loving life she wanted and deserved. I’m thankful I was chosen to be the conduit for Marnie to bring joy into the world. And I’m thankful for all the human and dog friends Marnie and I made along the way, and the strangers on the streets and on the internet, who have shown us so much love. Most of all, I’m amazed that the sweet little hot mess of a pup that I picked up from a shelter at age 11, who at first didn’t seem like she would be around very long at all, has managed to inspire others to adopt senior dogs. When I hear from people that Marnie has made them adopt their senior dogs it’s truly the most beautiful legacy she and I could hope to leave in this world. The night of her passing I had a dream where I watched her awake from her death like it hadn’t happened at all, and she was running around at a party completely happy and invincible. She approached a descending staircase and I wanted to interject to protect her from falling, but she sailed right down the stairs and landed on her feet and stopped and looked at me and laughed and just kept going. Maybe this was a message from her from heaven, but at minimum I can take solace knowing that for a long stretch of time, prior to her aging body taking its toll, heaven for her was right here on earth. Marnie will be buried in a pet cemetery in LA and hopefully there will be a public memorial gathering whenever safe (due to Coronavirus).

A post shared by Marnie The Dog (@marniethedog) on

Marnie quickly rose to fame after being adopted at age 11 and publishing a book with her owner in 2015. The dog amassed nearly 2 million followers on Instagram alone.

Braha said a number of people reached out to her through the years, saying Marnie had inspired them to adopt senior dogs.

View this post on Instagram

Falalalalalalala

A post shared by Marnie The Dog (@marniethedog) on

“I was just doubtful anyone would care,” Braha told The New York Times about when she started posting Marnie online. “There is so much content online and it’s almost like the aspiration of fame seems so trite that it just didn’t appeal to me.”

Though plenty did care, as Marnie’s Instagram was flooded with well wishes and tributes after the Saturday announcement.

View this post on Instagram

Shhh I'm reading (link in bio!)

A post shared by Marnie The Dog (@marniethedog) on

