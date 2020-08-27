RHONY Season 12 Reunion Trailer: Can You Say Intense? — WATCH

The Real Housewives of New York City‘s season 12 three-part reunion special looks like it is going to be one helluva ride!

Bravo has released a teaser clip from the socially distanced in-person reunion show, which sees the RHONY cast and Andy Cohen sitting six feet apart, but plenty close enough for tears, teases and, of course, a healthy dose of socially distanced screaming.

Dorinda Medley, who announced that she was leaving the show after season 12 hints that she has a new man in her life and talks about her feud with Tinsley Mortimer, who left the show midseason.

Dorinda insists that she’s apologized for the way she treated Tinsley, Mortimer says that the apology was “way too little, too late.”

Dorinda shouts at Ramona Singer, telling her to hang out “with your loser friends that are a PSA statement for a bad facelift … like yours.”

After Dorinda tries to call out Ramona’s alcohol intake, Singer says she drinks a lot of water, crediting that with her slim figure. “You’re not that thin,” Medley shoots back, prompting Ramona to yell, “You are disgusting, oh my god, go to church!”

Leah McSweeney and Romona get into it over Ramona traveling during the pandemic.

“I followed the rules in Florida and I was allowed to come back, bitch,” Singer says, shocking the women. As she continues to yell, “I don’t wear masks on the ocean,” Andy has had enough and screams “STOP!”

Part one of the RHONY season 12 reunion airs on Bravo Thursday, September 10, at 9 p.m. ET.