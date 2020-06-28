Meet Instagram Hottie Richard Heinze

It has been tough, but we’ve spent all week long scouring the depths of Instagram to bring you this week’s Instahottie — Richard Heinze!

Richard is an Instagram who hails from Germany. He posts quite a number of lifestyle, travel and fitness photos.

Richard has worked as a personal trainer and model and has amassed over 395,000 Instagram followers.

He is also quite active on TikTok. Here is one of his latest workout and selfie videos.

He has launched a YouTube channel within the last month and here is his latest video.

Enjoy these pics of Richard Heinze

