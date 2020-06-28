It has been tough, but we’ve spent all week long scouring the depths of Instagram to bring you this week’s Instahottie — Richard Heinze!
Richard is an Instagram who hails from Germany. He posts quite a number of lifestyle, travel and fitness photos.
Richard has worked as a personal trainer and model and has amassed over 395,000 Instagram followers.
He is also quite active on TikTok. Here is one of his latest workout and selfie videos.
He has launched a YouTube channel within the last month and here is his latest video.
Enjoy these pics of Richard Heinze
THE LATEST
- Meet Instagram Hottie Richard Heinze
- SL Recommends: Apple Watch Series 5, Blendtec Classic Fit Blender, Jabra Elite Active 65t Earbuds and More!
- The Week in Drag – the Queens Celebrate Pride, Mariah Spills the All-Stars Tea, New Music From Miz Cracker and Shea Couleé and More
- Adele Is Reminding You to Wear a Mask While You Patiently Await Her Delayed Album
- Gregg Sulkin, Billy Porter, Gordon Winarick and More Insta Snaps
- Let’s Kiki About RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 5, Episode 4, ‘SheMZ’
FROM OUR PARTNERS
★ WATCH! Lady Gaga made a surprise appearance at PAPER Magazine‘s Chromatica Fundrager for the Marsha P. Johnson Institute via Zoom! [OMG BLOG]
★ President Trump seemingly claims he’s going to lose to Joe Biden this fall “because some people don’t love me.” [Towleroad]
★ Baby bump alert! Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund are expecting their first child! [Evil Beet Gossip]
★ My husband went to the supermarket, minding his own business, and … [Kenneth in the 212]
★ Please enjoy this Solange Knowles retrospective! [Go Fug Yourself]
★ Leo DiCaprio and Camila have spent 24/7 together in lockdown and it looks like things are getting quite serious! [Celebitchy]
★ Karen is back! This time she’s bullying a Starbucks barista after asking her to put on a mask. [Boy Culture]