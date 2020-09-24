A weatherman on the UK’s BBC Breakfast weatherman was left embarrassed after confessing he didn’t like pop star Rick Astley – while Astley himself was listening.
Host Charlie Stayt, 58, asked weatherman Matt Taylor: “Matt, are you a Rick Astley fan?”
The 44-year-old meteorologist replied: “Erm, not a massive one.”
Charlie chuckled: “Well, that was the wrong thing to say. He’s listening and he’s coming up in just a moment.”
“I’ll ask you again, are you a Rick Astley fan?”
Quickly going from cool, calm and collected to absolutely mortified, Matt then responded: “Oh, I’m sorry. Love Rick Astley, the best. Grew up with him.”
Charlie said: “Great, he’s coming up next so he’ll be grateful to hear that. He heard everything you said, Matt. The damage is done.”
The camera then cut to 54-year-old Rick who was in hysterics at the exchange while Matt grumped: Thanks Charlie.”
The host replied simply: “You’re welcome.”
Fellow BBC Breakfast host Louise Michin couldn’t contain her laughter and neither could Rick himself, as he flashed up on video call with his hand over his mouth.
Taylor tried to make excuses on Twitter, writing: “Note to self … Charlie isn’t always trying to make me do something silly, like sing, on air (hence my response) AND MORE IMPORTANTLY Make sure you check who is on the programme after you.”
Astley, 54, tweeted: “All is forgiven.”
- Matt Bomer, Trevor Donovan, David Beckham, and More Insta Snaps
- Demi Lovato’s Ex-Fiancé, Max Ehrich, Claims He Learned of Breakup Via the Tabloids
- Rashida Jones Really Liked Kissing Zooey Deschanel
- Dax Shepard Reveals Relapse After 16 Years of Sobriety
- Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty Men’s Collection Featuring Christian Combs’ Abs
- Channing Tatum Has Been Working Out, Billie Lourd Gives Birth, Tory Lanez Denies Shooting Megan Thee Stallion, Princess Eugenie is Pregnant and More
FROM OUR PARTNERS
★ This kitty thinks its part of a Shiba Inu puppy pack! [OMG BLOG]
★ Gayle King knocks Nancy Pelosi for referring to Trump’s abettors as “henchmen.” — WATCH [Towleroad]
★ Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner selling their NYC condo. Take a look inside! [Evil Beet Gossip]
★ Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s trainer does push-ups in front of her casket — WATCH. [Curt and Frank]
★ Rolling Stone rattles cages with a revamped list of 500 greatest albums of all time. [Kenneth in the 212]
★ Nine years ago this week, Thomas Jane wore bird feet to the Emmys. Ahead of his time? What time, that might be, who knows? [Go Fug Yourself]
★ The Riverdale cast now uses mouthwash before make-out scenes – does that help? [Celebitchy]
★ Netflix’s The Boys in the Band has counter-charm. [Boy Culture]