Ricky Whittle & Liam Hemsworth, Jake Picking, Sam Asghari, and more Insta Snaps

by
October 31, 2022
Ricky Whittle and Liam Hemsworth
Photo via Ricky Whittle/Instagram

In appreciation of the easy-on-the-eye male celebrities, we bring you — Insta Snaps — featuring your favorite male celebrities and their Instagram photos or videos from the last week.

Ricky Whittle gazes at Liam Hemsworth, cover boy Jake Picking, Sam Asghari weights it, and more celebrity Insta Snaps.

Yes, we know that these men are much more than just eye candy; they are all talented in their respective professions. That said, allow us to be a little superficial for the moment, especially since some of these pics are definitely thirst traps.

Check out the pics and videos!

Dan Benson

Roberto Portales

Ludi Lin

Nick Topel

Chris Salvatore

Claybourne Elder

Dylan Geick

Cristiano Ronaldo

Maluma

Jake Picking

Sam Asghari

Ricky Whittle and Liam Hemsworth

Socialite Life

