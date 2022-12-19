Rihanna & A$AP Rocky reveal baby son’s face for the first time in adorable TikTok

Published by

Rihanna shared a sweet video showing the face of her and A$AP Rocky‘s son for the first time since he was born this past May.

The little one is all smiles in the nearly minute long TikTok — the “Take A Bow” singer’s first ever clip shared to the social media platform — as he appears to enjoy a ride in the car.

The baby boy laughed and squealed throughout the short video posted on Saturday, December 17, at one point, seemingly reaching for the camera and opening wide to try to put his mother’s cell phone into his mouth.

Rihanna could be heard playfully asking him, “You trying to get mommy’s phone?”

As OK! previously reported, Rocky and RiRi’s first child was born on Friday, May 13. In the following months, sources spilled the proud parents “barely left” their son’s side.

“They’ve been going on some low-key date nights but are still focused on raising their baby boy. They’re being very private about their newborn out of concern for his safety and really just want to keep him away from the public eye for the time being,” a source said at the time. “They both feel really blessed and couldn’t be happier.”

Added the source, “Rihanna’s not in a rush to lose the baby weight. She’s really embraced her body and doesn’t feel pressure to lose it quickly. Rihanna is a workaholic so it’s nice to see her taking the time to flourish in motherhood.”

It’s safe to say the Grammy Award winner is truly enjoying motherhood as she soaks up every moment of cuteness. In a recent interview, the “Umbrella” singer called her bundle of joy “amazing” and a “happy baby.”

“Oh my god, the mornings, like, seeing his morning face! Seeing a baby with, like, little bags and waking up and they’re just, like, startled,” she gushed at the time. “They’re trying to figure out where they’re at. It’s the cutest, it’s my favorite part of the day.”