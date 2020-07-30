Socialite Life
Rihanna Say Her Forthcoming Album Will Be Worth the Wait
Rihanna Say Her Forthcoming Album Will Be Worth the Wait

by
July 30, 2020
Rihanna "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals

Rihanna insists she is ”always working on music” and will release new material when she is ready.

The 32-year-old singer – whose last album, Anti, dropped in 2016 – has reassured fans they will “not be disappointed” when she brings out new tunes, but she refuses to simply put out music because ”people are waiting”.

She said: “I am always working on music and when I am ready to put it out in the way that I feel fit, it’s gonna come out. And you’re not going to be disappointed when it happens.”

Rihanna Christian Dior Cruise 2015 Show In New York City
Rihanna attends the Christian Dior Cruise 2015 Show on May 7, 2014 in Brooklyn, New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Christian Dior)

“It’s going to be worth it. I’m not just gonna put it out just because people are waiting.”

“It’s taken this long, I’m gonna make it worth it.”

Last year Rihanna said her next album will have a “reggae-inspired” sound, adding: “It’s not gonna be typical of what you know as reggae. But you’re going to feel the elements in all of the tracks.”

Rihanna attends the Fenty Beauty by Rihanna event
Rihanna attends the Fenty Beauty by Rihanna event at Sephora on September 14, 2018 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Fenty Skin

What has been taking up Rihanna’s time as of late has been her Fenty lines. Her new Fenty skincare line is set to be released tomorrow (July 31, 2020).

While the line is set to be a huge hit, following the success of Fenty Beauty, the inclusion of fragrance in the line of products has some people worried.

“Fragrance in skincare for me is so important because it’s a crucial part of the experience,” Rihanna said in a YouTube announcement of her line. “It’s a huge part of the texture, the lathering, whether you’re patting on toner, I want you to always feel triggered and have an emotional connection to that experience.”

Rihanna Fenty Skin

She went on to say that “the thread line and throughline” for her brand is “that the fragrance is always warm and clean, it’s never perfume-y. . .there will never be more than 1 percent of a synthetic fragrance [in the products].”

Tiny fragrance molecules can cause big problems for some people, especially those who suffer from skin allergies. “For some people, fragrance in skincare is fine,” Dr. Charlotte Birnbaum of New York’s Spring Street Dermatology told The Daily Beast.

“[But] for those with sensitive or eczema-prone skin, fragrance can lead to an allergic or irritant reaction of the skin. Fragrances account for 30-40 percent of allergic reactions to cosmetic products.”

