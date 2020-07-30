Rihanna Say Her Forthcoming Album Will Be Worth the Wait

Rihanna insists she is ”always working on music” and will release new material when she is ready.
The 32-year-old singer – whose last album, Anti, dropped in 2016 – has reassured fans they will “not be disappointed” when she brings out new tunes, but she refuses to simply put out music because ”people are waiting”.
She said: “I am always working on music and when I am ready to put it out in the way that I feel fit, it’s gonna come out. And you’re not going to be disappointed when it happens.”
“It’s going to be worth it. I’m not just gonna put it out just because people are waiting.”
“It’s taken this long, I’m gonna make it worth it.”
Last year Rihanna said her next album will have a “reggae-inspired” sound, adding: “It’s not gonna be typical of what you know as reggae. But you’re going to feel the elements in all of the tracks.”
Fenty Skin
What has been taking up Rihanna’s time as of late has been her Fenty lines. Her new Fenty skincare line is set to be released tomorrow (July 31, 2020).
While the line is set to be a huge hit, following the success of Fenty Beauty, the inclusion of fragrance in the line of products has some people worried.
“Fragrance in skincare for me is so important because it’s a crucial part of the experience,” Rihanna said in a YouTube announcement of her line. “It’s a huge part of the texture, the lathering, whether you’re patting on toner, I want you to always feel triggered and have an emotional connection to that experience.”
She went on to say that “the thread line and throughline” for her brand is “that the fragrance is always warm and clean, it’s never perfume-y. . .there will never be more than 1 percent of a synthetic fragrance [in the products].”
Tiny fragrance molecules can cause big problems for some people, especially those who suffer from skin allergies. “For some people, fragrance in skincare is fine,” Dr. Charlotte Birnbaum of New York’s Spring Street Dermatology told The Daily Beast.
“[But] for those with sensitive or eczema-prone skin, fragrance can lead to an allergic or irritant reaction of the skin. Fragrances account for 30-40 percent of allergic reactions to cosmetic products.”
THE LATEST
- Rihanna Say Her Forthcoming Album Will Be Worth the Wait
- 2020 Emmy Awards Will Go Virtual for a ‘Celebratory and Safe’ Show
- Jessica Simpson On Why She Confronted the Woman Who Sexually Abused Her As a Child
- Nick Adams, Brad Goreski, Pierson Fodé, and More Insta Snaps
- Cole Sprouse Returns to Social Media After Month-Long Mental Health Break and More: QUICKIES
- Prince William Reveals the Worst Gift He’s Ever Given to Kate Middleton
FROM OUR PARTNERS
★ Kylie Minogue reveals new details on her upcoming album Disco. [OMG BLOG]
★ Andy Cohen blasted the U.S. government’s policies barring him, as a gay man, from donating plasma amid the COVID pandemic. [Towleroad]
★ Jeffree Star who is selling his self proclaimed “Barbie Dream House.” [Evil Beet Gossip]
★ Madonna calls quack “demon sperm” & COVID-cure doctor “my hero,” and in turn Instagram flagged her account for false coronavirus information. [Curt and Frank]
★ It might be time to look into Phoenix real estate. [Kenneth in the 212]
★ Dua Lipa wears a very confusing top. [Go Fug Yourself]
★ Jeff Bezos‘ ex-wife Mackenzie Scott has donated $1.7 billion to charity. [Celebitchy]
★ The Queens is a doc long in the making, and it seems to have captured a lot of soon-to-be-famous queens on their way up. [Boy Culture]