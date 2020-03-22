Rihanna’s Foundation Donates $5 Million to Coronavirus Response Efforts

Rihanna is the latest celebrity to help with the coronavirus pandemic relief efforts.

The 32-year-old artist’s Clara Lionel Foundation announced in a press release Saturday it’s giving $5 million to support those on the front lines of the COVID-19 response efforts, especially those working to serve marginalized communities in the United States, the Caribbean and Africa.

Rihanna’s foundation is partnering with organizations like Direct Relief, Partners In Health, Feeding America, the International Rescue Committee and the World Health Organization’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.

The $5 million will fund protective gear for hospital workers and first responders, local food banks that serve the elderly, distributing respiratory supplies and streamlining a process for testing and care in countries like Malawi and Haiti.

CLF Executive Director Justine Lucas discussed the monumental importance of Rihanna’s pledge to TMZ.

“Never has it been more important or urgent to protect and prepare marginalized and underserved communities — those who will be hit hardest by this pandemic,” she told the outlet.

The singer’s donation will aid organizations that help support communities with protective gear, medical supplies and equipment, as well as funding food banks across the world.

