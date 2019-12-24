Ryan Gosling Covers GQ, Talks About His ‘Dream’ Family — SL Flashback

In the January 2017 issue of GQ Magazine, Ryan Gosling has referred to his life with actress Eva Mendes and two daughters as “a dream.”

The 36-year-old actor said, “Eva’s the dream mother, and they’re dream babies, and it’s like a dream that I’m having right now. I’m dreaming it all. So I feel so lucky.”

“Your whole life you hear what it’s like to have kids, and all the clichés are true. I felt I knew that everything would be different, but until you experience that, there’s no way to really know what people mean,” the proud dad gushed.

Photo by Craig McDean for GQ

Ryan, who has recently been nominated for a Golden Globe in the film La La Land, revealed that becoming a father to his daughters – Esmeralda, two, and Amada, seven months old, has made him a better person.

“When you meet your kids you realize that they deserve great parents. And then you have your marching orders and you have to try and become the person that they deserve,” the actor told the publication.

Photo by Craig McDean for GQ

“My life had changed. And thank God it did. There’s a kind of chaos in it that I love. Maybe in my life I sort of put myself in situations that were chaotic, outside of my life. And now I have it at home, and I don’t have to go looking for it.”

In the interview, Gosling recalls the time he got punched in the face by Harrison Ford.

Photo by Craig McDean for GQ

As Gosling explained, he was filming the upcoming Blade Runner sequel with Ford, and during one scene, Ford caught him. The aftermath involved just a tiny bit of apology from Ford.

“He came by afterward with this bottle of scotch, and I thought, ‘Oh, I knew this was coming,’” Gosling told GQ. “And he pulled out a glass from his pocket, poured me a glass, and walked away with the rest of the bottle. So I guess he felt like he didn’t connect enough to earn a whole bottle. You know, they say don’t meet your heroes, but I would say the addendum to that is ‘…unless they’re Harrison Ford. Cause he’s a cool motherfucker.’”

Photo by Craig McDean for GQ

The January issue of GQ will be available on newsstands in New York and L.A on December 13 and nationwide on December.

Photo by Craig McDean for GQ

Photo by Craig McDean for GQ

Socialite Life debuted back in 2003. SL Flashback showcases some of our favorite content from years past. This article was originally published on November 29, 2016.