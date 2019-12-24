Socialite Life
Pop Culture Shaken, Not Stirred


SL FlashbackMusic

WATCH: Get In The Holiday Spirit With The Shirtless Hotties Of Hunkappella Caroling Just For You — SL Flashback

By Sabba Rahbar 0
Hunkappella

Umm, guys how is there is a group out there called Hunkappella and I’m just hearing about them now?

It’s a group of hot dudes, who look amazing without their shirts on and also happen to have totally beautiful voices. So, they’re the best. And now it’s time to get in the holiday spirit with Hunkappella and their Hunky Holidays medley.

Don’t be confused by the way the video starts. It’s like sketch comedy acapella…that just happens to include hot dudes in tutus.

And lots of other outfits. Basically, everyone, I hope that your holiday season is as fantastic as this video.

Related

Harry Styles Launches Fine Line Album With Stevie Nicks at…

Kendall Jenner Quizzes Harry Styles on Which of His Songs…

You might also like More from author
X