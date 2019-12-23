Pete Davidson Talks Kaia Gerber Romance, Implies He’s Going to Rehab on SNL — WATCH

Comedian Pete Davidson publicly addressed his rumored relationship with model Kaia Gerber, and seemingly confirmed their dating rumors.

Pete, 26, seemed to be in good spirits during the “Weekend Update,” and he poked fun at himself while also hinting at an upcoming rehab stint.

“Weekend Update” host Colin Jost asked Pete if he had been dating anyone recently, and Pete confirmed.

“Yeah, and it’s not fair, Colin. You get to date a famous woman and everyone’s delighted. But when I do it, the world wants to punch me in the throat. What’d I do? If I’m your type of guy that your daughter — or mother — is into, then trust me, I’m the best-case scenario. There are a million guys who look like me and I’m the only one with a job. It’s like, me or Tyga,” he said.

The comedian has been dating former supermodel Cindy Crawford‘s 18-year-old daughter Kaia Gerber and had received criticism for using their relationship to his advantage and meeting Hollywood producers.

Davidson and Gerber were first romantically linked in October after enjoying a meal together at the popular brunch spot Sadelle’s in New York City.

Since then, People has reported that they have been spotted on multiple dates around the city.

Last month, the two were spotted hand-in-hand attending a friend of the model’s wedding in Miami and they were also seen sharing a passionate poolside kiss.

Kaia Gerber walks the runway during the Givenchy Womenswear Spring/Summer 2020 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 29, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

However, the 26-year-old comic also made some fans concerned with a remark about his vacation plans while SNL is on winter hiatus.

“I’m going on ‘vacation’ but insurance pays for some of it, and they take your phone and shoelaces,” Davidson said, implying that he plans on checking himself into a mental health facility, “and it costs $100,000 but I still have roommates.”

Given Davidson’s own history with depression and his past stints in rehab, the joke understandably made Jost a little concerned. To prove that people love Davidson, he pulled out his phone and read the first tweet about the young comic.

“I don’t care if he’s crazy, I really love Pete Davidson,” Cost said, reading off his phone.

It didn’t seem like Davidson was necessarily swayed, but many of his fans took to Twitter to share their support for the troubled comedian.

Not sure if you realize how many people you've probably already helped. Fearless & brave of you. Instead of feeling isolated & abnormal, people can relate & feel part of a community that share this struggle. Very healing.@nbcsnl #PeteDavidson pic.twitter.com/ItDQw7dkTB — IaOrana (@TahitiPlumeria) December 22, 2019

If #PeteDavidson was serious about going to rehab/treatment I hope he gets the help he needs God bless him ❤️ #SNL — Misery Spice (@misery_spice) December 22, 2019

I wish #PeteDavidson the best. I hope he gets the treatment he deserves. Mental illness is no joke. It’s downright debilitating at times. #PeteDavidson #MentalHealthAwareness — Tracey Wiseheart (@TWiseheart) December 22, 2019