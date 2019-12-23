Podcasts You Should Know: Alt.Pop.Repeat.

If you’re a pop culture junkie, have we got a new podcast for you.

On Alt.Pop.Repeat, Toronto-based live streaming vanguards Marie Nicola and Chrissy Newton, owners of public relations agency VOCAB Communications, dive into pop culture trends and counterculture worlds and chat along with guests on how both perceptions are so closely synced.

Featuring a wide array of guests including UFO experts, documentary filmmakers, media personalities, actors and musicians, the show promises to deliver a thought-provoking take on current and future pop culture trends.

Marie and Chrissy discussed the inspiration for the podcast and lots more as they answered the Socialite Seven. Check out what they had to say and get to know these pop culture purveyors.

What inspired you to create this podcast?

Chrissy Newton: Almost everything people consume today has been influenced by counter- and subcultures. In my day-to-day life, I work in the pop culture world as a publicist. For as long as I can remember, I’ve always had a fascination for the counterculture and subculture worlds (which is driven by a love of history, anthropology and culture).

While growing up, I would naturally find myself discovering connections and synchronicities in my personal life and also through the content I was learning (while going down MULTIPLE rabbit holes). I couldn’t help but think – why and how is this all connected? That’s the beauty of getting older, being able to identify correlations and find meaning. As Carl Jung would say, “synchronicity is an ever-present reality for those who have eyes to see.”

For me, Alt.Pop.Repeat (APR) was born out of the love of observing counterculture influencer pop culture and finding meaning within connections (“syncs”) that bridge to the concept of being equal or similar. Everyone’s equal. We might be using different lexicons, reading different books and watching different programs, but in the end it’s all connected, somehow. Sometimes people need to be reminded of that.

Marie Nicola: Honestly, I was born curious. When I was working on my past project, Nat&Marie, it was all about digital culture and internet trends. Between chatting with viral celebrities, YouTubers and other online creators, I was really curious about what makes the tipping point for a project to go from 100 views to 1 million views? How does something become pop culture?

Then, when Chrissy and I were chatting one night, we started talking about modern spirituality. And, we stumbled on a cycle of similar topics rising and falling in popularity… the more we looked into it, the more we saw connections between topics that were reserved for the rebels, the dreamer, the kooks and the geeks were simply being translated for a new audience.

This opened up a whole new conversation for us… which simply began with asking “are there more?” and “Why now?”

What are you hoping to achieve with Alt.Pop.Repeat?

Chrissy Newton: For APR, I hope we can help open people’s minds and view pop culture and counterculture topics from all different perspectives, not just one. The goal is to bridge two concepts together by using guests from diverse pop and counterculture spheres to help propel innovative conversations, while collaborating using the medium of podcasting. Both subgroups have ideas and concepts that can help create new ways of thinking and educate our listeners.

Marie Nicola: I really want to let people tell their stories. I had no idea that there were going to be so many notable people and celebrities who wanted to share their insights on UFOs, the occult, manifestation, social movements, arts, music, technology – you name it – but they do! They are so incredible! The project is really expanding what I know about the world and the things that I personally love.

For listeners, it’s awesome! We are having a completely different conversation with celebrities about who they are, the things they are genuinely interested in, in what they love – in a smart and curious way. I guess I’m hoping that everyone loves listening to it as much as we love producing it!

Who is your dream guest?

Chrissy Newton: My dream guest to date would be the open-minded Joe Rogan! How can you not love him?! One of my favorite admirable qualities about Joe is that he gives people from all walks of life and opinions a platform to help educate others, create change, evolve ideas and ask questions.

He’s a multifaceted individual that demonstrates to people that they can do anything, and they don’t have to be limited to one type of path. For instance, Joe’s a stand-up comedian, mixed martial arts commentator, podcast/ television host and former actor, along with being an educated curious person who not scared to push the boundaries, help propel change while being kind.

Marie Nicola: RuPaul. RuPaul is a part of my origin story! Drag taught me so much about love, acceptance and that you can change the world if you just believe.

RuPaul represented to me everything that I could achieve if I just believed in myself. Get this, I’m a mixed race, genuinely curious girl, in elementary school, in a small town on a tiny island in Canada’s Atlantic Provinces.

I was the definition of isolation – physically, geographically and socially – even when the kids bullied me in school, it was by ostracizing me and giving me the silent treatment… such a hateful thing to do to a kid that already clearly was different than the rest of them

RuPaul came out with Supermodel of the World and I figured if a 6’3” man could be a larger than life supermodel – then why couldn’t I? I just had to open up my mind (track: Free your Mind), be gracious to everyone (track: House of Love), never forget where you came from and who you are (track: Back to My Roots), then of course, the world is your runway! Own it! (track: Supermodel).

Plus, RuPaul just gets what it is to manifest your own destiny and write your own book. I already warned Chrissy, I will cry. I will also cry if I meet Michelle Visage.

What three items would you put in a time capsule that you feel best represent pop culture in 2019?

Chrissy Newton: Such a good question!

100%, I would put an iPhone with YouTube clips from my favorite movies and shows: A Space Odyssey, UFO docs, Blade Runner 2049, Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (the original), The Shining, Wall-E and multiple clips of Robin Williams being funny. Muppets (Gonzo, Rizzo the Rat, Kermit the Frog) – the future might need to be more playful. All of The Beatles’ albums.

That’s way more than three items but you get the idea. Lol

Marie Nicola:

Besides a picture of me… I would include:

1. April 1992 issue of Sassy Magazine featuring Kurt Cobain and Courtney Love

2. A K-cup and a Juul pod.

3. An Xbox – because it is truly a gift.

What is the last movie you saw that really moved you and why?

Chrissy Newton: The movie is called What the Bleep!?: Down the Rabbit Hole. It really moved me. Not in an emotional way, but in an inspirational, educational way that started my journey into learning about quantum physics. Not like I fully understand quantum physics at all! Heck no! But it helped open my mind on the concept by breaking it down into layman’s terms so I could fall in love with the theories. It blew my bloody mind!

I was reading a NOW Magazine film review (a Toronto paper) on the film and couldn’t help but want to watch it. So, I called Blockbuster (gosh, when Blockbuster was around – dating myself here lol!) and they had one copy left!! I instantly ran to the Queen & Bathurst store and bought it, popped it into the DVD player and went down a rabbit hole that I still have yet to escape. If you want to watch the full movie you can watch it here. Enjoy!

Marie Nicola: Last movie that inspired me? Cat on a Hot Tin Roof – the 1958 film adaptation of Tennessee Williams‘ play. I just thought Tennessee Williams was so ahead of his time. He wrote a play that was so captivating while laying on the table every taboo subject of the day. The role of women in society, homosexuality, a dysfunctional family, death, lies, jealousy…

What that play taught me was that you can tell any story and have the world listen, so long as you tell it right.

What would the title of your autobiography be?

Chrissy Newton: “The Girl with Kaleidoscope Eyes”

Marie Nicola: “The Accidentally Outspoken Girl Next Door”

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever been given?

Chrissy Newton: This advice was never given to me by anyone, but I read it online (going down one of those rabbit holes) and it really hit home.

The 4 Agreements: Be impeccable with your word. Don’t take anything personally. Don’t make assumptions. Always do your best.

I try hard to live by these rules every day. Trust me, it’s not as easy as you think.

Marie Nicola: “A lot of things will break your heart and fix your vision”

