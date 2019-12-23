Socialite Life
Male Model Monday: Enrique Dustin, Harry Goodwins, Victor Pinheiro & More

By Miu von Furstenberg 7
Male Model Enrique Dustin Photo via Enrique Dustin / Instagram

Who is ready for some sizzling photos of some very hot male models?

On this Male Model Monday, we are featuring photos from some of the sexiest male models — Enrique Dustin, Harry Goodwins, Victor Pinheiro and more!

Check out the photos:

Hoteling it with Harry Goodwins.

Meet Instagram Hottie Niklas Hauger

Gym time with Stefan Petrov.

Victor Pinheiro rocking some green.

View this post on Instagram

@beto_urbanoo R.I.O🇧🇷

A post shared by Victor Pinheiro (@iamvictorpinheiro_) on

Lounging with Charlie Matthews.

Taking it off by Bertold Zahoran.

Darnell Edwards at the park.

View this post on Instagram

work for it ✌🏽

A post shared by D. Edwards (@dwillmodel) on

Eian Scully and his muscles.

Christian Hogue seems well prepared for the holiday treats.

View this post on Instagram

Here come the Cookies and endless Carbs 🍪🎄

A post shared by Christian Hogue (@christianhogue) on

A relaxed Ivo Buchta.

Enrique Dustin in black and white.

