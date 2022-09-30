Socialite Life
Now Reading
Ryan Gosling fronts the new Gucci Valigeria campaign — Photos
Socialite Life
Socialite Life

Ryan Gosling fronts the new Gucci Valigeria campaign — Photos

by
September 30, 2022
Ryan Gosling fronts the new Gucci Valigeria campaign
Photo by Glen Luchford for Gucci

Actor Ryan Gosling is the star of the Valigeria campaign for Gucci featuring the Gucci Savoy collection of luggage and accessories, shot by Glen Luchford and styled by Mel Ottenberg.

“Travel for Gucci was never purely physical,” creative director Alessandro Michele explains. “Gucci is the brand that accompanied the artists, writers, actors, and directors of Hollywood on their journeys… This is why I wanted the advertising campaign to recount a situationist dimension where the protagonist traverses a “non-place” that is first and foremost a mental place, the same as those who, in the past and present, choose Gucci because they grasp the significance of creativity used to build imaginary places. And it is for this reason that a Gucci suitcase appears as a magical suitcase.”

It’s the first fashion campaign for Gosling, who is also a brand ambassador for Swiss luxury watchmaker Tag Heuer.

See Also
Jake Hobbs
Male Model Monday: Jake Hobbs, Jordan Torres, Tobias Sorensen, and more

Ryan Gosling fronts the new Gucci Valigeria campaign
Photo by Glen Luchford for Gucci
Ryan Gosling fronts the new Gucci Valigeria campaign
Photo by Glen Luchford for Gucci
Ryan Gosling fronts the new Gucci Valigeria campaign
Photo by Glen Luchford for Gucci
Ryan Gosling fronts the new Gucci Valigeria campaign
Photo by Glen Luchford for Gucci
Ryan Gosling fronts the new Gucci Valigeria campaign
Photo by Glen Luchford for Gucci
Ryan Gosling fronts the new Gucci Valigeria campaign
Photo by Glen Luchford for Gucci

THE LATEST ON SL

FROM OUR PARTNERS

Tags
Socialite Life

Support Socialite Life when you shop on Amazon using this link or when you click any of our affiliate links. You won’t have to go to the store, and we’ll receive a little commission.

Copyright ©2021, MJP Content Labs, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Scroll To Top