Lucas Cruz: Male Model Spotlight
Lucas Cruz: Male Model Spotlight

September 30, 2022
Lucas Cruz
Photo via Lucas Cruz/Instagram

Every week in our Male Model Spotlight, we feature one of our favorite male models who is bound to get you all tingly. This week we bring you Lucas Cruz.

Say hello to Argentinian model Lucas Cruz. How does Lucas enjoy beginning his week?

“It’s really nice starting the week with a really good fucking picture.”

Lucas is repped by Montevideo Models, Muse Men, Blow Models, Mega Model Agency, I Love Model Management and Queta Rojas Model Management.

Follow Lucas Cruz on Instagram here!

STATS

Birth Date: ?
Birthplace: Argentina

Height: 6’2”
Waist: 31″
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Green

Enjoy these photos and videos of Lucas Cruz

