Ryan Reynolds game for Taylor Swift to appear in ‘Deadpool 3’ as she’s ‘genius’

Published by

BANG Showbiz English

Ryan Reynolds says he is game for Taylor Swift to appear in ‘Deadpool 3’ as he thinks she’s a “genius”.

The actor, 46, shut down fan rumours the singer, 32, was going to appear in the film after they speculated she would make a cameo.

They had noticed a video Ryan released in late September, which revealed Hugh Jackman, 54, would return as Wolverine, was shot in the same location Taylor used as the setting for her ‘All Too Well: The Short Film’.

Ryan told Entertainment Tonight about the theory: “If we shoot the next ‘Deadpool’ film in our house, then that would be that location.”

But he added when asked if he would like Taylor to appear in the upcoming movie: “Are you kidding me? I would do anything for that woman. She’s a genius.”

Ryan added his wife Blake Lively, 35, and their children James, seven, Inez, six, and Betty, three, are “obsessed” with the singer’s latest album ‘Midnights’.

He also told Entertainment Tonight he had been asking Hugh to be part of Deadpool “for six straight years”.

Ryan added: “It was ultimately Hugh that said, ‘I think I am ready to come back.’

“All we had to do was sell it to (producer) Kevin Feige, which didn’t take long, and the next thing you knew here we are.”

Filming for Deadpool 3 has not yet started yet but Shawn Levy is set to direct the sequel while Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick are to write the script.

Reese has told fans not to “worry” about the fear the third instalment could be Disney-fied after Disney bought its producer 20th Century Fox.

But he has added: “Now when it comes to a particular joke, if we cross a line, maybe we’ll hear at some point, ‘Maybe not that joke.’

“But I think they’ve been incredibly supportive of what we’re doing, because obviously we were doing it separate from them for a long time, and I think they’ve seen the success and they’ve had their own even greater success. So hopefully it’ll be a marriage made in heaven. But we’ve definitely got their support, and that’s a great thing to feel.”