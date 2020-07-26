Meet Instagram Hottie Sam Dezz

It has been tough, but we’ve spent all week long scouring the depths of Instagram to bring you this week’s Instahottie — Sam Dezz!
Sam is an Instagram star and model. The 18-year-old has been signed to the Wilhelmina LA agency.
Dezz has over 775,000 Instagram followers who marvel at his washboard abs, cheekbones, voluminous hair and his many, many selfies.
Being an Instagram star also means that he has a TikTok page. Here are a few of this latest:
Enjoy these pics of Sam Dezz!
