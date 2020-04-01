Socialite Life
Pop Culture Shaken, Not Stirred


Sam Heughan, Tom Daley, Neil Patrick Harris and More Insta Snaps

CelebrityEye Candy
By Michael Prieve
Sam Heughan Photo via Sam Heughan
0

In appreciation of the easy on the eye male celebrity, we bring you Insta Snaps!

Sam Heughan is solid as a rock, Tom Daley is keeping fit, a naked Neil Patrick Harris and more!

Yes, we know that these men or much more than just eye candy, but allow us to be a little superficial for the moment, especially since some of these pics are definitely thirst traps.

Travis Wall

Related

Male Model Monday: Justin Halley, David Gandy, Matthew…

Nico Tortorella, Adam Lambert, Marc Jacobs and More Insta…

Ezra Miller

View this post on Instagram

Clark Kent? Nah

A post shared by Ezra Miller (@imezramiller) on

Sam Heughan

Nick Adams

Related

Mehcad Brooks, Will Smith, Garrett Clayton, and More Insta…

Male Model Monday: Nathan Maillard, Charlie Matthews,…

View this post on Instagram

the pits (📸 @albruniphot)

A post shared by NICK ADAMS (@thenickadams) on

Scott Eastwood

Billy Eichner

View this post on Instagram

Don’t worry about me, I have everything I need.

A post shared by Billy Eichner (@billyeichner) on

Related

Nyle DiMarco, Sam Heughan, Noah Centineo and More Insta…

Meet Instagram Hottie Tobias Reuter

Prince Royce

View this post on Instagram

🧸

A post shared by Prince Royce (@princeroyce) on

James McAvoy

Ed Westwick

Related

David Gandy, Prince Royce, Nick Cannon and More Insta Snaps

Male Model Monday: Victor Pinheiro, Joe Schenk, Edward…

Johnny Sibilly

View this post on Instagram

Thinking of my happy places today 😍

A post shared by Johnny Sibilly (@johnnysibilly) on

Maluma

View this post on Instagram

En esta cuarentena lo qué hay es RAYA 💪🏻

A post shared by MALUMA (@maluma) on

Related

Red Carpet Recap: Sam Heughan, Broderick Hunter, Pierce…

Timothée Chalamet, Jeremiah Brent, Christopher Gorham and…

Ricky Martin

View this post on Instagram

And…… @lofficielhommesitalia is out! @nicolaswagnerphoto THANK YOU! #Repost @lofficielhommesitalia ・・・ TODAY’S MASTER – Ricky Martin for L’Officiel Hommes Italia n°24, The Creative Issue. Photographed by Nicolas Wagner and Fashion by Douglas VanLaningham. Getting ready to discover The Creative Issue. Tap in bio to discover more. Team Credits: Icon @ricky_martin in @ysl by @anthonyvaccarello Editor in chief @giampietrobaudo Photographed by @nicolaswagnerphoto Fashion by @dvlstylist Interview by @labestiala Hair @thecooljoey @theonly.agency Make-up #HanicArias @hanicmakeup @theonly.agency Photographer Assistant #RubyJun Stylist Assistant #JeremyFriend and @monicamurilloo Special thanks to @ktencer1 Stay tuned for more. #RickyMartin #TodaysMaster #LOfficielhommesitalia #TheCreativeIssue #YSL #SaintLaurent #AnthonyVaccarello #FashionMagazine #LOfficielhommes

A post shared by Ricky (@ricky_martin) on

Tom Daley

Luke Evans

Related Posts

Meet Instagram Hottie Tobias Reuter

David Archuleta

Neil Patrick Harris

Alex Landi

View this post on Instagram

#day17 #wegotthis ✊🏼

A post shared by Alex Landi (@alexlandi7) on

Cristiano Ronaldo

From Our Partners

  • OMG, He’s Naked: Greg Austin From Doctor Who Spin-Off Class! [OMG BLOG]
  • Ina Garten Shares Jumbo Cosmo Recipe: “During a Crisis, Cocktail Hour Can Be Almost Any Hour” — WATCH [Towleroad]
  • Justin Bieber Postpones All 2020 Tour Dates [Evil Beet Gossip]
  • I IMPLORE You to Join Me For a Look Back at the Premiere of Armageddon [Go Fug Yourself]
  • Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello Are Isolating Together & They Seem to Be Fine?? [Celebitchy]
  • On This Day in Herstory: Go-Go‘s Sign Deal With IRS Records [Kenneth in the 212]
  • Tom Holland‘s Quarantine Is More Interesting Than Yours Because Tom Holland Is There [Boy Culture]
You might also like More from author
X