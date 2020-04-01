Sam Heughan, Tom Daley, Neil Patrick Harris and More Insta Snaps

In appreciation of the easy on the eye male celebrity, we bring you Insta Snaps!

Sam Heughan is solid as a rock, Tom Daley is keeping fit, a naked Neil Patrick Harris and more!

Yes, we know that these men or much more than just eye candy, but allow us to be a little superficial for the moment, especially since some of these pics are definitely thirst traps.

Travis Wall

Ezra Miller

Sam Heughan

Nick Adams

Scott Eastwood

Billy Eichner

Prince Royce

James McAvoy

Ed Westwick

Johnny Sibilly

Maluma

Ricky Martin

Tom Daley

Luke Evans

David Archuleta

Neil Patrick Harris

Alex Landi

Cristiano Ronaldo

From Our Partners